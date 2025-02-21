Darwin Nunez is "sure" to leave Liverpool in the summer

Gabby Agbonlahor feels that a Liverpool forward who is “loved” by fans is “sure” to leave the club in the summer, taking with him a big “problem” that’s currently evident.

Essentially all of Liverpool‘s front line is being linked with a move away at the moment. Unrest from Luis Diaz has been reported, Mohamed Salah is out of contract and both Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez are apparently failing to live up to expectations.

Nunez missed a big chance in the 2-2 draw against Aston Villa, and Arne Slot struggled to word his reaction, stating: “Yeah… and then Darwin was of course… it was not his best, he’s right-footed of course, but it was still a big chance.”

Former Premier League striker Agbonlahor was also unimpressed by Nunez, and feels that his lack of specific skills will see him pushed out by Liverpool.

“I just don’t think he’s got that [composure]. That’s the problem, and I think Liverpool fans do love him, but they’ll understand that in January a Saudi team put a big bid in that Liverpool rejected, but I’m sure in the summer he will leave, for sure,” he said on talkSPORT.

In fact, Fabrizio Romano has recently stated the Reds came ‘very close’ to letting Nunez go in January, before pulling the plug.

DON’T MISS: The FOUR Liverpool players out of contract in 2026: Keep or sell?

Saudis will return in summer

Recently, Romano has suggested that the Saudi Pro League push will be reignited in the summer.

“The expectation in the industry of those close to all parties involved in this story is that from Saudi they can return for Darwin Nunez,” Romano said.

“Let’s see also if something will happen with European clubs maybe interested. But from Saudi they remain keen on Darwin Nunez and so I think Darwin has concrete chances to leave Liverpool in the summer transfer window.

“I told you last week and today I can confirm – there is this feeling that it’s a concrete possibility for Darwin to go and for Liverpool to change something up front.”

Indeed, Liverpool will want a player with more consistency in front of goal, with Nunez having frustratingly scored just four Premier League goals this season, having missed five big chances.

He may be better suited to the Saudi Pro League, where the level is lower, and he could find his feet again.

Liverpool round-up: Konate tracked by Real Madrid

A report has stated that Liverpool centre-back Ibrahima Konate is on Real Madrid’s centre-back shortlist, along with the likes of Jarrad Branthwaite and Dean Huijsen.

It comes with Real confident that Konate’s Reds team-mate Trent Alexander-Arnold will sign for them.

Amid uncertainty over his future, Liverpool forward Diaz has reportedly told the club he urgently wants to pen a new deal, though they won’t rush it.

Meanwhile, the Reds are said to have made an approach to sign Real Madrid’s Arda Guler.

Liverpool’s most expensive signing per year