Liverpool forward ‘spotted at the Bernabeu’ as fears he’s joining Real Madrid explode

Liverpool appear to be in growing danger of losing a highly regarded forward to Real Madrid after he was spotted at the Bernabeu.

Liverpool may have got the better of Real Madrid each of the last two times they’ve played, but off the pitch, the Reds generally come off second best.

Real Madrid signed Liverpool’s primary midfield target in successive summers (Aurelien Tchouameni – 2022, Jude Bellingham – 2023).

Los Blancos beat Liverpool to the punch for Dean Huijsen last summer, but the biggest insult of all came when poaching Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The right-back often spoke about wanting to captain his boyhood club one day, but that proved to be all talk, with Alexander-Arnold running his contract down and learning Spanish in secret while doing so.

Ultimately, Liverpool were able to collect a €10m fee when capitalising on Real’s desperation to feature Alexander-Arnold in the Club World Cup. Nevertheless, that was a mere fraction of the player’s true value.

The agent who engineered Alexander-Arnold’s move to Madrid was his brother, Tyler Alexander-Arnold, who operates the PLG agency.

Tyler is also the agent of Andy Robertson who came close to leaving Liverpool for Tottenham last month.

Tyler is widely regarded among the Reds fanbase as being ‘anti-Liverpool’, and there’s even been rumours of Liverpool discreetly dissuading players from signing with his agency.

However, one player on Liverpool’s books who recently joined up with PLG is 15-year-old wonderkid, Josh Abe.

Despite his tender age, Abe is tearing up the Under-18s Premier League this season and even made his debut in the UEFA Youth League earlier this week, which is Under-19 level.

Yet according to The Daily Mail’s Merseyside correspondent, Lewis Steele, Liverpool are facing an almighty task to retain Abe, and the youngster employing Tyler Alexander-Arnold as his agent will only serve to complicate matters.

It’s common knowledge Abe’s family are Arsenal fans, but the greater revelation came when Steele noted Abe was ‘recently spotted at the Bernabeu.’

Given the speculation around Abe and his association with the PLG agency, it’s easy to see why Liverpool might feel so uneasy about the talented teen’s future.

After posing the question ‘Can Liverpool hold onto Abe?’, Steele continued: “It was also interesting to see 15-year-old Joshua Abe make his debut off the bench in the Youth League, the youngest Reds star to do so in that competition.

“As Confidential has previously reported, Abe has a long list of suitors trying to poach him and he has also just signed for PLG Agency which represents the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson but also academy lads like Luke Chambers and Calvin Ramsay.

“It is believed he turned down other high-profile agents in bids to represent him and was recently spotted at Real Madrid’s Santiago Bernabeu.”

In other news, Arne Slot has told FSG in no uncertain terms that the club cannot afford to lose homegrown midfielder Curtis Jones amid rising claims a move to Inter Milan could be resurrected in the summer, and with a well-informed journalist providing a bleak update on talks over a new deal.

Elsewhere, Liverpool have held emergency talks with Aston Villa to modify the terms of Harvey Elliott’s loan agreement, and the BBC have revealed the outcome of those discussions.

