Liverpool backed to frustrate Prem rivals with push for star centre-back

Liverpool could frustrate their Premier League rivals in attempts to land a new centre-back

Liverpool are “frustrating” a Premier League rival after lodging an interest in a centre-back they wanted to sign themselves, according to a journalist.

The Reds will be looking at signing a new centre-back in the summer if Virgil van Dijk departs. The Liverpool legend is due to be out of contract at the end of the campaign and there’s not yet any indication he’ll renew.

While the club are reportedly looking to make Ronald Araujo’s loan from Barcelona permanent, he’s played as a right-back more often than a centre-back.

Liverpool have been linked with the signing of highly-rated Lens centre-back Ismaelo Ganiou, who Crystal Palace previously wanted to sign but failed, and journalist Callum O’Connell feels that’ll hurt the Eagles.

He told Football Insider: “I think that’ll [Liverpool’s interest] be sort of frustrating news for anybody following Crystal Palace.

“Pierre Sage wanted to bring him in during the summer, wanted to bring him to Palace with him.

“Palace eventually missed out on that. They were waiting to sell Maxence Lacroix, and that didn’t go through maybe as soon as they’d hoped.

“Ganiou eventually signed that new contract at Lens. So one that they’ve missed out on, one that got away really.”

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Ismael Ganiou gaining a lot of attention

TEAMtalk is aware there are a number of clubs, both in the Premier League and across Europe, interested in Ganiou’s services.

It comes with the Frenchman statistically the third-best centre-back in Ligue 1, with an average 7.42 FotMob rating, behind only Souleymane Toure (7.80) and Illia Zabarnyi (7.78)

Sources state that English clubs Tottenham, Brentford, Newcastle and Fulham have all watched Ganiou this season.

On the continent, there’s interest from Marseille, Monaco, Atalanta, Como, Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig.

Lens just handed Ganiou a new contract, highlighting their desire not to lose him, though a man likened to Raphael Varane is going to have a lot of eyes on him, particularly in the form he’s in.