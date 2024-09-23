Liverpool are still very much in the hunt to sign Martin Zubimendi in the January window, though Fabrizio Romano has highlighted why the deal remains tough and has assessed the Reds’ prospects of getting their hands on the ‘perfect’ Spain midfielder.

With a new era getting underway at Anfield over the summer, new boss Arne Slot had identified Real Sociedad star Zubimendi as the ideal player to come in and strengthen the base of the Liverpool midfield, with the position seen as a rare area of weakness in the squad that Jurgen Klopp left behind.

But despite the best efforts of sporting director Richard Hughes a move for the Euro 2024 winner was to ultimately break down. That’s after Zubimendi opted to stay with his hometown team and despite the Reds having agreed to meet the €60m (£50.1m, $66.7m) exit clause in his contract.

Over the coming days, the prospects of the 25-year-old signing for Liverpool have re-emerged, emboldened by a strong Estadio Deportivo reports that suggested the midfielder now ‘regrets’ his decision to knock the Reds back and that he is now hoping the potential transfer can be resurrected in the January window.

That prompted Slot to respond to the rumours over the weekend, with the Reds manager offering a strong stance on the possibility of the player still moving to Merseyside.

Now Romano, speaking to his YouTube page, has offered his own take on things and has rated their chances of a deal.

“Arne Slot is adamant Liverpool have moved on, making the point clear when questioned by a journalist,” Romano stated.

“But at the same time Liverpool did not sign another midfielder because they only want players when they see players at the very top level. In the case of Zubimendi it is very clear and Liverpool tried in every way. They were fully prepared to pay the release clause over the summer and the Liverpool interest remains. They did not want to sign another midfielder.”

Liverpool transfers: Reds still prepared to sign Zubimendi as chances are rated

Stressing the point further, Romano stated: “Zubimendi remains a player of interest for Liverpool: the board, directors and also the manager are keen and Slot has very much approved Zubimendi as a perfect target.

“But now they understand that nothing is new, nothing is fresh, nothing has changed, despite some reports in Spain claiming he now has regrets at rejecting a move to Liverpool and maybe there is an indication he can still move. But at the moment, Liverpool have received no indications from Zubimendi, from Real Sociedad about any change.

“So this is why Arne Slot did not want to comment when questioned about him, now it is one month since we had the Zubimendi summer saga and with Liverpool feeling nothing has since changed. If something changes in the future we will see and we will update you when we know more.”

Were the move to not get off the ground again, Romano has also gone to lengths to explain why Slot is very happy with his current squad options and with one player in particular.

“Liverpool are very happy with the players they currently have at their disposal, with Ryan Gravenberch doing fantastic and a player that Slot is very happy with,” Romano added.

“Gravenberch has had a great impact on Arne Slot and feels the player is performing in an excellent, excellent way. He really feels the confidence from his manager and feels he is doing fantastic things.”

Liverpool linked with Fulham left-back / Alexander-Arnold heir identified

Elsewhere at Liverpool, the focus remains very much on retaining the players already at Slot’s disposal, with a new deal for Trent Alexander-Arnold understandably seen as of paramount importance.

The homegrown star – strongly linked with a free transfer move to Real Madrid in 2025 – has dropped a significant hint he could be willing to hang around beyond this season in news that will hand the Reds a timely lift.

In the meantime, Liverpool are reported to have picked the ideal player to replace him were he to leave and amid claims the Reds have identified three potential signings from the same club.

Meanwhile, the Reds are understood to be ready to go head to head with Manchester United for Fulham star Antonee Robinson, whos is viewed as an ideal long-term heir to Andy Robertson at left-back.

Such a move, though, would not come cheap, with the Cottagers placing a high valuation on the USA international.

