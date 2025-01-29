David Ornstein has hailed Liverpool for deliberately choosing to keep their hands in their pockets this month and not dip into the transfer market – though Arne Slot suggests all that will change in the summer with a big hint to their future plans.

The Reds are enjoying a season to remember so far, sitting comfortably clear at the top of the Premier League and through to the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup. Liverpool could also complete their Champions League campaign with an incredible 100% record on Wednesday evening when they take on Eredivisie champions PSV Eindhoven in the Philips Stadion.

With Arne Slot’s side chasing trophy success on four fronts and with money at his disposal this month, Slot has been given the option to strengthen his squad if the right opportunities presented themselves to them.

However, like the summer when just Federico Chiesa was added to their squad for the modest sum of just €12.5m (£10.5m, $13m), Slot has chosen to err on the side of caution, instead preferring to work with – and ultimately improve – the players already at his disposal.

As a result, it was revealed on Tuesday that Liverpool were now not expected to make any new signings before the winter window closes at 11pm on Monday – a policy branded “really refreshing” by well-respected journalist Ornstein.

“I’m not aware of Liverpool making moves in this market and it’s really refreshing to hear somebody speaking like that about transfers as a whole and the insatiable appetite of social media and it gets incredibly toxic at pretty much every club and disturbing at times as well,” Ornstein stated on The Overlap.

“It’s become a sport within the sport and many seem to care far more about the transfers than the actual football with no care about the ramifications and the pressure it seems to put on clubs, which in many cases does permeate inside the club or occasionally into the stadium and is just unhealthy.”

Despite that, Jamie Carragher believes the Reds are gearing up for a big summer of investment at Anfield, having declared the Reds have at their disposal a “big pot of money”.

Arne Slot explains transfer inactivity with big nod to summer window

With Ornstein and Carragher both expecting the Reds to keep their hands in their pockets this month, it has been best explained by Slot as to why Liverpool have opted for a more reserved approach to transfers since his appointment at Anfield last summer.

“Liverpool should always be competing for a league title, we should always be competing for the Champions League. I’m hoping I will be able to keep the club at that level,” Slot told BBC Sport.

“I know people sometimes question this because they haven’t seen us doing a lot in the transfer market in the summer and now in the winter as well. There’s a reason for that – because we’re happy with the squad.”

Teasing of big things this summer, Slot concluded: “But I do know we’re definitely working on strengthening in the summer.”

While it’s easy to understand Slot’s philosophy – which absolutely has to be admired – one can’t help but think how an extra body or two could help push Liverpool both over the Premier League title line and help them in their quest to win other major honours. Having only lost twice in all competitions so far this season, it will be a big ask for them to repeat that form over the second half of the season.

If they do manage that feat, however, Liverpool could be looking at their most successful season on record.

Liverpool transfer latest: Rule change unlocks Salah move; Nunez bid rebuffed

Meanwhile, the Reds have even greater reason to fear Mo Salah will depart Anfield at the end of the season with the move to Saudi Arabia being talked up even more for the soon-to-be out-of-contract star.

And after Ben Jacobs explained how Al-Hilal officials were confident of securing his signing on Tuesday, a rule change implemented by FIFA has now opened the door to an earlier-than-expected move for Salah – leading Ian Wright to launch a big plea to FSG over the Egyptian star.

With the Reds, understandably, now wary of the fact that Salah could leave as a free agent, the Reds have been quite wisely doing their due diligence on potential replacements – and now Carragher believes he has identified the man perfect to fill that sizeable gap on the right side of the Liverpool attack.

Another Reds star subject of interest in Saudi Arabia is Darwin Nunez and according to Ornstein, the Reds have this month rejected a colossal offer for his services – leading his suitors Al Nassr to instead focus on a Bayer Leverkusen hotshot and an Aston Villa star instead.

