Real Madrid want Trent Alexander-Arnold signed and available to play in the Club World Cup and Liverpool will greenlight an early exit if three conditions are met, according to a report.

The revamped and expanded Club World Cup gets underway on June 14. Real Madrid are among those bidding for global domination and the entirety of their group stage campaign takes place in the month of June. The timing of the event poses a problem for Real Madrid and their intentions of fielding Alexander-Arnold in their eleven. Indeed, Alexander-Arnold’s contract with Liverpool does not expire until June 30.

As such, reports in Spain state Real Madrid are seeking a ‘never before seen’ agreement with Liverpool. The Reds could yet secure a small transfer fee by selling a player who is literally weeks away from becoming a free agent.

It’s important to remember the summer transfer window opens earlier than usual this year on June 1. That decision was taken by FIFA to reflect the Club World Cup and means Alexander-Arnold can be signed before the tournament starts.

And according to the latest from AS, Liverpool are willing to grant Alexander-Arnold an early exit to ensure he can feature in the Club World Cup. But before doing so, three demands must be met.

Firstly, it’s stated Liverpool want Alexander-Arnold to personally tell the club his tenure with the club is over. Not the agents, not intermediaries, but Alexander-Arnold himself.

Secondly, Liverpool will demand their right-back waives the final month of his salary, which will net the club a small saving of around £720,000.

Finally, Liverpool expect Real Madrid to pay a nominal transfer fee which AS suggest will be below one million euros.

None of those three demands should be difficult for any party to accomplish and per the report, Alexander-Arnold’s move can be made official when those final steps are taken.

Liverpool’s risky Alexander-Arnold replacement plan

Alexander-Arnold will forever hold a place in Liverpool folklore, though if and when he departs, attention will quickly turn to who fills the void at right-back.

Many might expect Liverpool to go out and splash the cash on a readymade and impactful replacement. But according to The Athletic’s James Pearce, Liverpool’s succession plan could actually see the club make no signing at all.

Pearce claimed Conor Bradley is in line to feature far more regularly and if the club sign a centre-back, they’ll weigh up the merits of installing Joe Gomez and Jarell Quansah as Bradley’s back-ups.

The two centre-backs have covered at right-back on numerous occasions over the years and if a new centre-back – such as Dean Huijsen – were to arrive, they’d both be freed up to feature at right-back if and when required.

