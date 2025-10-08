Liverpool are still doing all they can to persuade Marc Guehi to move to Merseyside in 2026, but three sources have shared why a January deal will not be done, and with the player now very much open to several transfer opportunities that are coming his way, including a European powerhouse that must be taken seriously.

The Reds came within a whisker of adding Guehi to their squad on transfer deadline day when the player travelled north for a medical, agreed personal terms and even recorded his goodbye video to Crystal Palace. However, Eagles manager Oliver Glasner had other ideas and when he called a halt to the deal, both the defender and Liverpool were left disappointed.

While Guehi has continued to serve up commanding performances for Palace, coupled with the fact that he is now in the last nine months of his contract at Selhurst Park, means the player’s stock is higher than ever and demand to sign the 26-times capped England defender has never been higher.

Liverpool, of course, continue to lurk, with Arne Slot as keen as ever on a deal. However, his impending free agency status, and the fact that he can sign a pre-contract agreement with overseas sides from January 1, a host of big-name European sides are now very much in the mix.

To that end, ‘concrete interest’ in Guehi from Bayern Munich was reported by Florian Plettenberg on Tuesday, with the Sky Germany reporter revealing: ‘FC Bayern are already looking concretely at Marc Guehi. Max Eberl is a big admirer, and initial talks with the player’s representatives have already taken place.

‘Bayern are interested in a free transfer in 2026, but that depends on what happens with Upamecano/Kim.

‘There is competition: Liverpool and Barcelona are seriously involved, and Real Madrid are also in the race.’

Now Plettenberg has followed up on that by revealing that the Reds are certainly not out the race yet and are ready to ‘give everything’ to securing his signing, while our reporter Dean Jones and transfer guru Fabrizio Romano have all offered fascinating insights into the player’s current thinking and why it is very much an open transfer race.

Plettenberg, Jones reveal all on Marc Guehi transfer

Dishing up the latest on his X account, Plettenberg stated: ‘Liverpool are still giving everything to sign Marc Guehi on a free transfer next summer, with ongoing talks taking place.

‘The Reds are very concrete in their interest — as are Barcelona.

‘However, Guehi are also waiting to see whether Real Madrid make a move. Max Eberl has also expressed concrete interest on the player’s side in case either Dayot Upamecano or Min-jae Kim were to leave.’

Jones is also adamant that the race for Guehi is now wide open and, while Liverpool cannot be ruled out, he admits the player is now going into the 2026 transfer windows with a fresh perspective.

“I think we need to be very clear that the situation has changed with Guehi,” insisted Jones. “He is looking at things from a fresh perspective now. His approach to a transfer is unclouded by past thoughts.

“So I would take the Bayern rumour seriously, it might be something that starts to hold real appeal as the player thinks about his next move.

“Of course, there was a sense of disappointment when his move to Liverpool fell through, but some of the reports were over the top in terms of his reaction.

“He always knew there was a chance that deal could collapse and he’s a level-headed player who knows other opportunities are ahead of him.

“He did want to join Liverpool and is still interested, but now the situation is completely open. I don’t think he is any more likely to commit to Anfield than any other major club at this moment.

“I understand he’s looking at everything with fresh eyes and Bayern could well become a very interesting option.”

Meanwhile, Romano has revealed Guehi will likely leave at the end of the season, rather than in January, after highlighting what he expects to be a ‘crazy battle’.

“At the end of the season Marc Guehi will leave on a free transfer,” declared Romano.

“That’s very clear, this decision is not going to change, and so it’s obvious to have many clubs [interested].

“I’m receiving questions on Bayern, Barcelona, Real Madrid… I can tell you there are several top clubs.

“I told you immediately after the [summer] window closed that Liverpool will be there, because Liverpool WILL be there for Guehi.

“Liverpool are one of the clubs in conversation to sign the player on a free next summer. But it’s not only Liverpool, it’s several clubs involved in this race.

“There is interest from Bayern for sure, there is interest from Spanish top clubs, there is interest from English top clubs as well, not only Liverpool. Italian top clubs also calling for Marc Guehi, and ready to offer important salaries. So there is going to be a crazy battle.”

