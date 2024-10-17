Liverpool have been told that Eintracht Frankfurt sensation Omar Marmoush will be “better” than Mo Salah at Anfield amid claims Arne Slot is ready to go ‘all out’ to sign the Egyptian in 2025.

Salah has been an inspired signing for Liverpool since they parted with just £36.9m to prise him from Roma in summer 2017, with the winger having blasted his way to 217 goals and 94 assists in 359 matches for the Reds – a tally that places him fifth on their all-time top scorers list.

But with Salah falling out of contract at the end of the season and eligible to sign a pre-contract agreement with overseas suitors from January 1, there is a danger that a parting of ways could be on the cards in 2025.

As a result, the Reds have been linked with several big-name replacements, ranging from Leroy Sane of Bayern Munich to Real Madrid star Rodrygo.

However, one name that has leapt to the fore in recent weeks is Salah’s compatriot Marmoush, who has started the new season in devastating fashion for Eintracht Frankfurt.

The 25-year-old’s form at the start of this season has even exceeded Salah’s six goals and five assists, with his countryman claiming eight goals and four assists in six Bundesliga appearances for Frankfurt. And in his last appearance before the international break, he grabbed two goals and an assist in his side’s 3-3 draw against Bayern Munich.

Reports last week claimed Liverpool are ready to go ‘all out’ for Marmoush, with Sky Germany reporter Patrick Berger claiming the Reds are internally discussing a move to sign the player.

Journalist Tarek Metwally also claims Marmoush has the potential to be “better than” Salah.

“Everyone here is predicting a very great future for him. In my opinion, Marmoush is in a better position than Salah was at his age,” Metwally said.

“If he continues like this, he will be better at some point. Salah was initially characterised by his speed, then developed further.”

How much would Marmoush cost Liverpool and is it really the end for Salah?

Discussing why Marmoush would be perfect for the Premier League, Metwally continued: “Marmoush, on the other hand, is also very fast, but already has other skills. Some people in Egypt would like to see him in the Premier League, especially at one of the top clubs.

“I am not exaggerating when I say that Frankfurt’s last game against Bayern was similarly watched by Egyptian fans to Salah’s games with Liverpool, for example against Manchester United, Manchester City or Real Madrid.

“The Egyptian cafes were almost shaken by Marmoush’s two goals against Neuer, who is considered by a large part of Egyptians to be one of the best goalkeepers in the history of football. Most Egyptians would like to see Marmoush and Salah as teammates on the same team.”

We understand that any deal for Marmoush, though, will not come cheap with Frankfurt likely to seek a fee as high as €50m (£41.9m, $54.8m) for a deal to go through next summer and with a January exit effectively ruled out.

Bild journalist Christian Falk has also revealed that the player “dreams of a move to the Premier League” and would consider both the Reds and Arsenal were concrete offers to come in for his services.

As for Salah, sources have informed us that a parting of ways is now expected at Anfield with transfer correspondent Fraser Gillan reporting last month that officials at Liverpool now ‘expect’ him to leave after the latest rounds of contract talks.

Salah himself is yet to speak publicly on his future since his teasing comments aired on Sky Sports following last month’s 3-0 win at Manchester United when he stated: “Nobody in the club talked to me yet about contracts, so I’ve said ‘OK, I’ll play my last season and in the end, we’ll see’.”

We understand that since those comments Liverpool have approached the player over a new deal but an agreement is yet to be reached. And while the Reds are not giving up hope, he looks the most likely of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk – both of whom are also out of contract next summer – to leave.

Speculation on Alexander-Arnold’s future has also dominated headlines and with Real Madrid very firmly keen on his signing, it is easy to see why.

However, amid claims that the player has now agreed a move to the Bernabeu, Fabrizio Romano has moved to shut down the claims by revealing the very latest on the Reds’ vice-captain’s situation.

Despite this, former Liverpool defender Mark Lawrenson has repeated his claims that he believes Alexander-Arnold will depart, having also named the player he feels is a ready-made replacement.

And with succession plans seemingly the in-phrase at Anfield – the Reds have already lined up Giorgi Mamardashvili as Alisson’s heir – new reports in Spain claim the Reds have successfully fought off Bayern Munich to land a LaLiga defender who has been identified as Van Dijk’s long-term heir.

