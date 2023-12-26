Liverpool going all out for £52m January signing as second source confirms deal ready to be made

Liverpool are ramping up a £52m defender addition ahead of the winter window and a second source has suggested a deal can be made without complication.

The Reds suffered another injury blow to their backline during the 1-1 draw when Kostas Tsimikas broke his collarbone. The Greek left-back had been promoted to Liverpool’s No 1 left-back in the absence of Andy Robertson who’s been sidelined following shoulder surgery sustained while on international duty with Scotland.

Joe Gomez looks set to deputise in the position for the time being, though playing a right-footed centre-back at left-back is far from ideal.

What’s more, with Joel Matip’s season over after suffering a ruptured ACL, Gomez may yet be required to cover at centre-half on occasion. Gomez is also Trent Alexander-Arnold’s primary back-up at right-back.

Jurgen Klopp’s options in defence are thinning and according to two reports, reinforcements may well be on the way next month,

Firstly, the Mirror claimed Tsimikas’ collarbone break is set to bring Liverpool’s plans to sign a new defender forward by six months.

The Mirror specifically namechecked Sporting CP and Portugal centre-back, Goncalo Inacio, is their piece.

The 22-year-old signed a new deal with Sporting in August that raised his release clause from €45m to €60m.

€60m roughly equates to £52m and is not that much more than the £40m ESPN claimed Liverpool’s January transfer budget is set at.

Inacio is a centre-half by trade, though is left-footed and can thus deputise at left-back if required. Adding to his appeal is the fact none of Klopp’s current centre-halves are left-footed.

Now, a fresh update direct from Portugal has upped the ante on Liverpool’s pursuit of Inacio.

Liverpool turn up the heat for Inacio

Portuguese national newspaper, Jornal de Noticias (as cited by PaisleyGates), state there is ‘harassment from Liverpool’ as they aim to unlock Inacio’s signing.

The player is described as being ‘surrounded’ by Reds officials and representatives who are seemingly intent on convincing the player to leave his boyhood club mid-season.

Both Jornal de Noticias and the Mirror stated Sporting will not entertain a January sale for anything less than Inacio’s release clause.

However, if the clause is triggered, Sporting are powerless to resist and Jornal de Noticias hint a deal can be made if €60m is bid. In other words, it sounds like Inacio will not give Liverpool problems when it comes time to agree personal terms.

Inacio has been a regular starter at Sporting for several years and has racked up five caps for Portugal since making his senior debut earlier in 2023.

Tottenham, Newcastle and Arsenal have all shown fleeting interest in the player, though it’s Liverpool who are reportedly ready to make a concrete move.

