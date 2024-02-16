Liverpool going ‘all out’ to sign former Chelsea star in shock £43m transfer

Liverpool have been linked with signing an ex-Chelsea star in a stunning £43m deal

A remarkable report has claimed Liverpool could replace a Jurgen Klopp favourite with an ex-Chelsea star and a bid of roughly £43m could seal a deal.

Major change is on the horizon at Anfield on the back of Jurgen Klopp announcing he’ll walk away at season’s end. However, largely going under the radar amid Klopp’s bombshell was the fact sporting director, Jorg Schmadtke, left the club once the winter window closed.

The Reds made an attempt to re-hire Michael Edwards who previously worked wonders on Merseyside. However, Edwards rejected the chance to re-join Liverpool, with the club potentially turning to West Ham’s Tim Steidten instead.

Appointing a new sporting director is priority No 1 for Liverpool owners FSG. Klopp’s successor will then take precedent, followed by summer signings.

However, according to a stunning report in Spain (as cited by Caught Offside), Liverpool are putting the pieces in place to sign a former Chelsea man.

The idea there would be to firm up the plans before putting them to the the new sporting director and manager. If approved by both, Liverpool would already be well on their way to completing the coup.

The report states the player in Liverpool’s sights is Barcelona centre-back, Andreas Christensen.

Andreas Christensen to replace Joel Matip at Anfield?

The 27-year-old left Chelsea as a free agent back in 2022 before signing a four-year contract with Barcelona.

Christensen has been a regular starter at the Camp Nou and has even displayed his versatility in recent weeks when playing in the holding midfield position.

Liverpool are expected to be on the hunt for a new centre-back at season’s end amid fervent speculation Joel Matip will leave.

Matip – who’s currently recovering from knee surgery – will see his current contract expire in the summer.

Jurgen Klopp has called upon owners FSG to show their class and hand Matip a new deal. However, the veteran defender will turn 33 in the summer and coming off major knee surgery, it’s looking unlikely FSG will sanction a new deal.

Christensen would thus be viewed as Matip’s direct successor, and according to Marca, the Dane is one of three players Barcelona are willing to sell in the summer to help balance the books. The others are Jules Kounde and Raphinha.

£43m can seal centre-back deal

The new Spanish report states Liverpool are ready to go ‘all out’ for Christensen and are willing to stump up €50m (approx. £43m) to unlock his transfer.

But despite the strong claims, it does seem a little fanciful Liverpool would turn to Christensen.

By and large the Reds only sign players in their early-20s. Rare exceptions are made, such as when landing Thiago Alcantara. However, Christensen is not the calibre of player Thiago was at the time of his arrival and also has a chequered injury record.

Wataru Endo is another notable outlier. However, the Japan international was by no means Liverpool’s first choice in the holding midfield position last summer. Only when attempts to sign much younger stars like Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia failed did Liverpool turn to a cheap and cheerful move for Endo.

Other centre-backs Liverpool are understood to be monitoring include Lloyd Kelly (Bournemouth), Tosin Adarabioyo (Fulham) and Goncalo Inacio (Sporting Lisbon), to name just three.

