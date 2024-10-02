Liverpool have reportedly been informed that a big-money offer for Aurelien Tchouameni will be accepted by Real Madrid after concerns expressed by Carlo Ancelotti opened the door to his move – while a comparison of his stats to Martin Zubimendi and Ryan Gravenberch also tells an interesting story.

The 36-times-capped France midfielder was targeted by the Reds in summer 2022 when it emerged he was to leave Monaco. And with then boss Jurgen Klopp having made several personal calls to the player, it will have come as a major disappointment to the Liverpool manager when the player instead opted for a move to Real Madrid.

And while the Reds made a strong case to get the player to move to Anfield, the success Tchouameni has enjoyed since moving to the Bernabeu means he will surely have little regret.

However, despite helping them to win seven major honours in that time, including the LaLiga and Champions League double last season, reports on Tuesday from Spain revealed that Real Madrid are now open to the midfielder’s potential exit in 2025.

And amid claims Liverpool could look to re-launch their interest in his services, Fichajes now reports that the Spanish giants have now informed the Reds that an offer worth €80m (£66.6m, $88.6m) for the 24-year-old will indeed be accepted – and potentially as soon as January.

Tchouameni has appeared a vital cog in Ancelotti’s Los Blancos machine in recent times, racking up 97 appearances across his two full seasons so far.

But in explaining why they could now let him leave, AS claims Ancelotti has major concerns over his form, with the Frenchman’s display in Sunday’s 1-1 derby draw against Atletico Madrid of particular worry and with his midfielder partner Federico Valverde ‘putting him to shame’ by ‘often seen covering for Tchouameni, or in the spot that he was meant to be in.’

What has Ancelotti said about Tchouameni?

Ancelotti, for his part, was questioned about the performance of the Frenchman after the game, though there was no chance of the Italian hanging his player out to dry, instead stating: “For me, Tchouameni did well, he had presence.”

However, AS are adamant that the return to fitness of Eduardo Camavinga, who is yet to play this season owing to injury, will lead to a prolonged stay out of the side for Tchouameni, who must now fight to prove himself worthy of a place in Ancelotti’s side.

And with Fichajes convinced a sizeable offer for his services will be accepted, a move to Anfield in 2025 looks a strong possibility for the player.

He has previously spoken out on Liverpool’s efforts to bring him to Anfield and around the factors that saw him opt for Madrid.

“The first club to show interest in me was Liverpool,” Tchouameni told Le Parisien shortly after signing for Real Madrid. “There were discussions, but as soon as Real Madrid entered, my mind was made up.

“I didn’t hesitate for a second. I told my agent, take me to Real Madrid.”

Liverpool, of course, are known to be in the market for a new midfielder, having tried to sign Martin Zubimendi over the summer, only for the Euro 2024 winner to reject them.

While they opted not to sign for an alternative after that, and with the form of Ryan Gravenberch potentially forcing a rethink, Slot knows he would be short of quality cover were injury to strike.

Elsewhere, Liverpool have been informed that Mo Salah is unlikely to depart for another European giant at the end of the season, amid rumours linking him to Real Madrid and PSG.

However, with his contract due to expire at the end of the season, a journalist has revealed the straight 50/50 choice the player now faces as he deliberates whether to extend his stay or accept a lucrative move elsewhere.

The Reds, though, have been linked with a new attacker of their own amid claims sporting director Richard Hughes is readying an offer to Lille for Canada hot-shot Jonathan David in the January window.

The prolific frontman, whose stats are superior to Darwin Nunez, is out of contract at the end of the season and could be available for a cut-price fee in the winter window.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are also hot on the trail of Jarrad Branthwaite and are reportedly ready to launch a massive bid to convince Everton to sell their prized asset in 2025. Such a move would be hugely controversial, though, and with the Toffees’ stance on the prospective bid also coming to light.

How does Tchouameni compare to Gravenberch and Zubimendi?

How Tchouameni, Gravenberch and Zubimendi have compared in their leagues so far this season

Zubimendi registered four goals and one assist in 31 La Liga appearances for Real Sociedad in 2023/24, averaging a direct goal contribution every 531 minutes.

Tchouameni had a similar record with three goals and one assist in 27 La Liga appearances last season, and he averaged a direct goal contribution every 496.5 minutes.

Gravenberch struggled in the final third, failing to register an assist and netting just one goal in 1,121 Premier League minutes.

But the Liverpool midfielder averaged 2.1 successful tackles per 90 league minutes in 2023/24, while Tchouameni and Zubimendi both averaged 1.7 per 90.

Zubimendi and Tchouameni are ahead of Gravenberch for interceptions as they both averaged 1.3 per 90 and the Netherlands international made 1.1 per 90.

Tchouameni leads the way with 2.3 clearances per 90 minutes, which is higher than Zubimendi’s average of 1.8 per 90 and Gravenberch’s average of 0.9 per 90.

On the ball, Tchouameni averaged 67.5 passes per 90 league minutes and had a pass success rate of 92 per cent.

Zubimendi made 51.7 passes per 90 with a 86.4 per cent success rate and Gravenberch made 39.5 passes per 90 with a 83.4 per cent success rate.

Gravenberch created 1.3 chances per 90 minutes in the Premier League and Tchouameni and Zubimendi both averaged 0.5 chances created in La Liga.