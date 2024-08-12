Liverpool greenlight midfielder exit as multiple clubs express interest in 2019 signing

A midfielder launched by Jurgen Klopp will be allowed to leave this month

Liverpool are ready to send midfielder James McConnell out on loan before the close of the transfer window, sources have revealed to TEAMtalk.

A number of EFL clubs have expressed an interest about taking the central midfielder on loan for this season and Liverpool are prepared to sanction a loan so that he can play regular first-team football.

McConnell joined Liverpool from Sunderland in the summer of 2019 and he has progressed through the youth ranks into the senior squad.

The 19-year-old broke into the Liverpool first-team last season after making his debut in the Europa League against Toulouse last October.

McConnell made his first start for Liverpool in their FA Cup third round win over Norwich and he came off the bench to help Liverpool win the Carabao Cup against Chelsea at Wembley in February.

In total McConnell made nine appearances in the first-team last season as former manager Jurgen Klopp gave some of the club’s academy players the chance to impress at senior level.

Liverpool have high hopes for McConnell and he was rewarded for his progress with a new long-term contract in January.

Liverpool weighing up offers for midfielder

Liverpool are now evaluating the loan offers that come in for McConnell and he is now set to join Lewis Koumas – who signed for Stoke for the season over the weekend – in making a loan move away from Anfield this season to continue his development.

Earlier in the summer, they also sent full-backs Calvin Ramsay and Lewis Chambers on loan to Wigan Athletic.

Meanwhile, Liverpool continue work on strengthening their senior midfield options. It recently came to light that they are interested in Real Sociedad and Spain midfielder Martin Zubimendi.

Last summer, all four players Liverpool signed were midfielders: Wataru Endo, Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Ryan Gravenberch. But their work in that department is evidently ongoing.

If a new senior player arrives in the midfield, it would reduce the chances of McConnell – who was not involved in either of the two friendlies Liverpool contested on Sunday, against Sevilla in front of fans and against Las Palmas behind closed doors – breaking into the team this season. But by developing on loan elsewhere, he could come into contention for a long-term role.

