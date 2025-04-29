Liverpool's squad could look unrecognisable for their title defence

The futures of TEN Liverpool first-team players are all up in the air, including a big-money buy ‘almost certain’ to leave and two squad players who can count themselves more than a touch unfortunate.

Liverpool were crowned Premier League champions with four games to spare on Sunday. Nonetheless, the squad Arne Slot is working with could look unrecognisable for his title defence.

Having signed just one outfield player (Federico Chiesa) over the last three windows, Liverpool have cash to splash.

Additions will be made in multiple positions, with a new right-back required if and when Trent Alexander-Arnold departs for Real Madrid.

A fresh update from The Telegraph pointed to left-back and striker as being other priorities for the club.

But perhaps the most eye-catching aspect of their report was the lengthy list of stars who could leave Liverpool in what’s shaping up to be a revolutionary summer at Anfield.

Echoing what Fabrizio Romano has consistently reported, The Telegraph declared Darwin Nunez is ‘almost certain’ to leave this summer.

Nunez came close to sealing a switch to the Saudi Pro League in January, and it’s the SPL where his future is expected to lie at the second time of asking.

Despite Nunez’s patchy form in England, the Reds are hopeful of collecting a fee not too far off the £85m (add-ons included) paid to sign the frontman from Benfica three years ago.

Elsewhere in the forward line, Saudi offers are also anticipated for Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota. The report stressed Liverpool are highly unlikely to allow all three to depart, though that won’t stop Saudi deal-makers from putting tempting offers on the table.

Sizeable bids are also expected for winger Ben Doak following his dazzling loan spell with Middlesbrough.

Liverpool rejected bids of £15m (Crystal Palace) and £16m (Ipswich Town) for Doak in January. Per The Times’ Paul Joyce, Liverpool value Doak at £30m.

Another attack-minded player who has chances to leave is Harvey Elliott.

Liverpool aren’t actively pushing the playmaker out, though will consider any and all offers they receive.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Fraser Fletcher revealed Newcastle’s strong interest in Elliott way back on April 1.

We understand the Reds won’t set an asking price, with Liverpool believing a smarter course of action is to see what offers arrive without giving guidance as to how much they’ll accept.

Elsewhere, The Telegraph claimed centre-back Joe Gomez and left-back Kostas Tsimikas ‘will be available.’

Gomez has proven himself a critical depth piece over the years and his ability to deputise in both full-back positions has bailed Liverpool out on numerous occasions.

But with the Reds set to make signings in both full-back positions and a centre-back – such as Dean Huijsen – wanted too, Gomez’s versatility may not be as vital as it once was.

Regarding the left-back position, Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez is the top target and TEAMtalk understands Liverpool are primed to win the race for the £45m-rated Hungarian.

That comes on the back of Andy Robertson enduring a nightmare campaign, though The Telegraph state Liverpool will stick with the declining Scot, leaving Tsimikas as the odd one out.

Back-up goalkeeper, Caoimhin Kelleher, has made no secret of his desire to be a regular starter and can leave if bids in excess of £25m are tabled.

Alisson Becker is near-unmoveable between the sticks and the impending arrival of Giorgi Mamardashvili ensures Kelleher must leave to realise his ambition of being a No 1.

Two more exit-linked Liverpool stars

Aside from the eight players named by The Telegraph, reports elsewhere state two others could depart.

“I’ll keep an eye on Jarell Quansah because he is very good and very talented,” Fabrizio Romano said on his Here We Go podcast. “But, I think, sometimes you want to play.

“So you have Virgil van Dijk and the [new] contract. Ibrahima Konate is still there. There is interest in Dean Huijsen. Liverpool have many players in that position.

“Jarell Quansah is attracting interest from several clubs,” Romano added. “Newcastle, from what I’m hearing, but also German clubs. That is the information I can tell you. [Alongside The Magpies] I’m told there is also interest from the Bundesliga.

“I think there will be movement for Quansah. I think he is one of the players that Liverpool will consider cashing in [on] if the player wants to go and try something new.”

TEAMtalk understands the two German clubs taking a close look at Quansah are Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen.

A consequence of Mohamed Salah signing a two-year extension with Liverpool could be a premature exit for Federico Chiesa.

The Italian winger was signed to provide competition and back-up for Salah on the right wing. However, injuries and fitness issues have ensured Chiesa’s impact in his maiden season at Anfield has been negligible.

And with Salah now staying, Calciomercato stated Chiesa has grown increasingly concerned about his outlook for minutes moving forward.

As previously mentioned, it is highly unlikely Liverpool sanction three or even four exits in their forward line. As such, what happens with Diaz, Jota and Chiesa is expected to hinge on who else from that trio departs after Nunez.

Latest Liverpool news – Alexander-Arnold twist

In other news, Real Madrid hope to sign Trent Alexander-Arnold BEFORE his contract expires on June 30.

The revamped Club World Cup kicks off on June 14 and all three of Real Madrid’s group phase matches take place before Alexander-Arnold leaves Liverpool.

Real Madrid want the right-back signed and ready to play from ‘day one’ of the tournament and the summer window opening on June 1 offers them that chance.

But to snatch Alexander-Arnold early, Real Madrid must either pay Liverpool a transfer fee or get the right-back to request Liverpool release him early from his contract.