Liverpool greenlight SHOCK Alisson sale as dream January signing pencilled in

A gigantic suitor are mobilising after Liverpool warmed to the sale of Alisson Becker, while the Reds’ dream signing in January wants Liverpool over all others and a shock report claims Florian Wirtz is the reason behind Mohamed Salah’s outburst.

The writing was always going to be on the wall for Alisson once Liverpool announced the signing of Giorgi Mamardashvili.

However, few expected the Brazilian’s exit would come quite so soon, and according to reports, Alisson’s time at Anfield could end next summer…

Alisson sale approved / AC Milan mobilising

Sky Sports reporter, Sacha Tavolieri, claims Liverpool are ‘open’ to selling Alisson at season’s end.

At that point, Alisson would only have one year left on his deal and he’d be months away from turning 34.

The bombshell news has rung alarm bells at the San Siro, with AC Milan quickly stepping up efforts to sign Alisson as their replacement for Mike Maignan.

Maignan is ‘set to leave’ once his deal with Milan expires next summer and as far as replacements go, they don’t come any better or higher profile than Alisson.

And given Alisson’s advancing age and chequered injury history, it’s claimed Milan can strike a deal with Liverpool for a ‘reasonable price.’

If Liverpool were to sell Alisson, Mamardashvili would be promoted to number one as was always the plan, and a new back-up would likely be signed.

Guehi to Liverpool latest

Elsewhere, Liverpool stand a rapidly increasing chance of landing the all-important signing of Marc Guehi in January.

Guehi came within a whisker of joining the Reds last summer, only to see the fully agreed deal fall through on deadline day.

The deal’s collapse opened the door for other suitors and potential hijacks. However, TEAMtalk can reveal three of Liverpool’s biggest rivals in the race for Guehi are now non-factors.

Firstly, multiple approaches from Barcelona have come to nothing, with their efforts understood to have fallen on deaf ears.

Explaining why, sources noted Guehi dreams of joining Liverpool and it’ll take something extraordinary – such as Liverpool pulling the plug – for the defender to wind up elsewhere.

Real Madrid are no longer pursuing the Crystal Palace ace, while Bayern Munich are only interested in a free transfer when his contract expires next summer.

As such, the ball is in Liverpool’s court to strike a deal in January and bring Guehi on board mid-season. What’s more, Palace have warmed to the idea of cashing in while they still can as the fear of losing a highly valuable asset for nothing gets ever more real.

Wirtz behind Salah outburst?

In other news, stunning claims from BILD state Florian Wirtz is the reason behind Mohamed Salah’s spectacular outburst last weekend.

Salah – whose future at Liverpool is now under the microscope – was benched for three successive matches prior to his feisty interview last Saturday.

And per BILD, £116m man Wirtz being viewed as the future of Liverpool is the root of Salah’s frustrations.

Even more concerning for those wishing to see Salah remain at Liverpool are the claims the Egyptian is now public enemy number one among the players in the dressing room.

