Liverpool gunning to ‘steal top signing’ from Tottenham and Euro giant after £89m pair shortlisted

Liverpool are reportedly aiming to beat Tottenham Hotspur and Atletico Madrid in the race for Bayer Leverkusen star Piero Hincapie, having identified two players who can bolster their defence for the five years or more.

Liverpool have mainly focused on departures so far this summer, with Thiago, Joel Matip and Adrian all leaving on free transfers and the likes of Fabio Carvalho and Billy Koumetio being sold, too. The Reds have also agreed to sell Bobby Clark to Red Bull Salzburg – who are now managed by Pep Lijnders – for an initial £10million, while Joe Gomez is picking up strong interest from Chelsea and Newcastle United.

Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes had hoped to make Martin Zubimendi the first new arrival of the Arne Slot era, but the Real Sociedad midfielder has instead opted to stay put.

Liverpool will continue to monitor the market in case another top No 6 becomes available for a reasonable price, though Hughes has now turned his attention to landing a new centre-back and wide player.

Earlier on Tuesday, it emerged that Liverpool are keeping tabs on Atalanta’s former Everton winger Ademola Lookman, ahead of potentially launching an ‘audacious’ move for him.

Now, fresh reports in Spain claim that Liverpool have set their sights on Leverkusen’s Hincapie as their first-choice defensive signing.

Liverpool have kept tabs on Hincapie’s development for several months and were tipped to sign him if Xabi Alonso arrived at Anfield to succeed from Jurgen Klopp.

Alonso ultimately stayed in Germany, but Liverpool are plotting to swoop for Hincapie regardless.

Liverpool transfers: Piero Hincapie move reignites

Atletico Madrid are huge admirers of the 22-year-old, while Tottenham’s interest in him was revealed on Friday.

However, Liverpool are confident they can ‘steal’ Hincapie from under Tottenham and Atleti’s noses, in what would be a ‘top signing’ for the Anfield club.

Alonso is eager to keep the Ecuador star, viewing him as an important part of Leverkusen’s Bundesliga title defence, though the manager may not have the final say.

Liverpool feel that if they can start to put the pressure on, Leverkusen will eventually buckle and sell. Hughes believes the left-footed centre-half – who could become a long-term successor for Virgil van Dijk – will be enticed by the prospect of shining for Liverpool.

Leverkusen have previously given Hincapie a €60m (£51.1m) price tag amid interest from major clubs.

Hincapie is not the only left-sided centre-back Liverpool are monitoring, as they have re-entered the race for Sporting CP star Goncalo Inacio recently, too.

At this stage it seems Liverpool would prefer to capture Hincapie over the €45m (£38.3m)-rated Portuguese.

Hincapie and Inacio are two very highly rated young defenders though so either signing would be a great deal for Liverpool to complete.

Liverpool have once again been credited with interest in Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite, too, however there are conflicting reports over that controversial move.

