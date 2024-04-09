Liverpool handed massive lift as trio of top stars return to training for critical run-in

Liverpool stars Diogo Jota, Alisson and Trent Alexander-Arnold are all back in training in news that will come as a major boost to Jurgen Klopp at the business end of the season.

The trio have all been struggling with their own injury issues over recent weeks but all three were pictured back with the main group at Kirkby ahead of Thursday evening’s Europa League quarter-final clash with Italian outfit Atalanta.

Academy graduate Alexander-Arnold injured his knee in early February and has been restricted to the sidelines ever since, while Jota picked up a similar issue soon after and has been out since the 4-1 win against Brentford in mid-February.

Brazilian stopper Alisson, meanwhile, has been out with a hamstring injury picked up against Manchester City.

Klopp recently spoke about the trio as he gave an update on their chances of returning, saying: “Diogo and Trent are together in a group, which helps both, but [it] looks like from next week on they will be hopefully in parts of team training, and then we will see the rest.

“Ali is with the goalkeeper coaches, so I just see them through the fence, but that looks good as well. I think in his mind as well, next week parts of team training.”

The potential return of three key players would be a huge boost for Liverpool as they battle for the Premier League title, alongside success in Europe.

Alisson had made 24 appearances in all competitions for Liverpool before his injury, while Alexander-Arnold has featured 29 times, scoring twice and providing nine assists. Jota has scored 14 goals in 28 games before being sidelined.

Liverpool remain without the likes of long-term absentees Joel Matip and Thiago Alcantara though, while highly-rated young midfielder Stefan Bajcetic is also still on the sidelines.

Following their Europa League quarter-final first leg against Atalanta on Thursday, the Reds are back in Premier League action this weekend when they welcome Crystal Palace to Anfield.

