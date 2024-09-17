Liverpool have been urged to tie down Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk to new deals as quickly as possible, with former Arsenal star Emmanuel Petit explaining why the pair still have plenty left to give at the very highest level.

Salah and Van Dijk have been synonymous with the success Liverpool have enjoyed in recent seasons, proving huge players in the Jurgen Klopp era that saw the Reds win seven major honours, including the 2019 Champions League and 2020 Premier League titles.

But with the pair now both in the autumn of their careers with Salah turning 32 and Van Dijk now 33, the Reds’ hierarchy has a major decision to make with the duo both seeing their current contracts expiring in June 2025.

While both are very much still at the top of their game, questions remain at just how long they have left at the very top, coupled with the fact that they are already the club’s two highest earners. To that end, Salah takes home £350,000 a week, with Van Dijk receiving £220,000.

Despite that, Petit is adamant that both players warrant new deals and he has urged the Reds to act quickly to tie the pair down, arguing they have another couple of seasons left at the elite level of world football.

Speaking to topoffshoresportsbooks.com, he said: “Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk look like they have a couple of years left at the highest level, no doubt. They are both such magnificent players and have been magnificent players at the club for years and years.

“Are Salah and van Dijk the future of the club? At 32, and 33 respectively, you would say that they aren’t, but that doesn’t mean they shouldn’t be given new contracts. Both players are such a fantastic example to anyone at the club, and, on the pitch, they have so much to offer.”

Salah agent clears up Liverpool speculation as Van Dijk makes feelings clear

While much has been written and said about Salah’s Liverpool future, the player did cause something of a wild panic among supporters with his “as you know this is my last year here” comment which followed the player’s masterclass during the Reds’ 3-0 victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford.

And while those comments have since been played down – with Jamie Carragher and Daniel Sturridge both suggesting in the immediate aftermath that Salah is not acting like a player who wants to move on – the player’s agent has since come out and reacted to those who claim to be in the know over the player’s next move.

Taking to X, Ramy Abbas Issa posted: “FYI – all those ‘journalists’ who imply having ‘inside information’ about Mohamed’s future are just making claims/posts based on absolutely nothing. Just click——-.

‘Sources close to Mohamed’ don’t exist. This post is really just to tell you that they don’t know.”

Since that comment was made, it has since emerged that Liverpool are ready to book in talks with Salah’s agent to discuss a new deal at Anfield and what package the Egyptian superstar will be expecting.

Van Dijk, meanwhile, has also spoken out on his future and made clear his intentions going forwards, telling Arne Slot he wants to stay at Anfield.

Van Dijk told sections of the media while on international duty with the Netherlands recently: “At both teams I am still Virgil van Dijk, the big leader! And I certainly want to remain that for the next two years.”

Liverpool interest confirmed in former Man Utd midfielder

While Liverpool are very much focusing on nailing down the duo – together with another soon-to-be out-of-contract star in Trent Alexander-Arnold – they are also looking to new signings of their own, with the capture of a holding midfielder very much at the forefront of their thinking.

Having been rejected by Martin Zubimendi over the summer, sporting director Richard Hughes has been looking at a number of alternatives and now information received at TEAMtalk confirms that former Manchester United man, Angel Gomes, is among those on their wanted list.

Having recently been capped by England, Gomes is a name on everyone’s lips and with his contract at Lille due to expire next summer, Liverpool are among a plethora of Premier League sides looking into a 2025 switch.

Elsewhere, the Reds are also being linked with a fresh move for another England star in Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi. And the Reds’ prospects of a swoop for a player considered by many as a possible long-term heir for Van Dijk has been aided amid claims that Guehi has ruled out a move to another of his suitors.

Salah worth every penny of Liverpool payrise

Any deal that Salah signs at Anfield is likely to be not just the biggest in Liverpool’s history, but also one of the biggest in the entirity of the Premier League.

Having signed for a modest £36.9m (€43.8m, $48.8m) back in summer 2017, few would have expected at the time the level of success that Salah would go on to enjoy.

But as the goals kept on flowing and his influence at Liverpool grew, so too did his wages.

His first deal at Anfield was worth £120,000 a week – a contract the club quickly improved on off the back of his brilliant debut season that saw him score 44 times in 42 games – a tally he has since yet to better across a single campaign.

Now with the £350,000 a week deal he signed in summer 2022 in its final year, Salah can once again expect a deal that raises that salary even more.

Few players in the world game can match Salah’s goal-per-game output, let alone at the ripe old age of 32.

And with the stats illustrating that he remains one of the best around – coupled with claims made by Carragher that Salah can continue at the very top level until his “late thirties or even when he is 40” – it will be little surprise to see his new deal be the biggest one ever in the history of Liverpool FC.

