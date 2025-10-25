Liverpool have a ‘problem’ between Florian Wirtz and Mohamed Salah – report

There is a ‘problem’ Liverpool and Arne Slot must solve involving Florian Wirtz and Mohamed Salah, according to a report.

Liverpool ended their four-game losing streak on Wednesday night when hammering Eintracht Frankfurt 5-1. In truth the Reds didn’t create that many more chances against Frankfurt than they did in the defeat to Manchester United a few days prior. The difference was when those chances came, Liverpool were clinical in Germany.

The Frankfurt match also saw Mohamed Salah – the reigning Premier League player of the Year – benched for the second successive game in the Champions League.

Liverpool operated with a fluid formation that switched between a 4-4-2 and a 4-2-2-2 at times. The player who operated on the right side, albeit not as far up the pitch as Salah usually is, was Wirtz.

The £116m man grabbed his first and second assists in competitive action for Liverpool. Wirtz did provide an assist in the Community Shield clash with Crystal Palace, though that is not classified as a competitive fixture.

Liverpool will look to get back to winning ways in the Premier League too on Saturday night. A trip to Brentford awaits, and all eyes will be on Arne Slot’s starting eleven.

And according to the latest from Spanish outlet AS, there is a ‘problem’ involving Wirtz and Salah.

The report suggested Liverpool and Slot must decide which of Wirtz and Salah to start, as opposed to playing the pair together.

Hugo Ekitike – the only summer signing to hit the ground running – is almost undroppable right now. If Alexander Isak overcomes a minor groin complaint to earn a start, he will partner Ekitike up front.

Cody Gakpo would continue on the left side, meaning there’s only one spot left for an attack-minded player on the right.

What will Slot decide?

Ultimately, the decision may be made for Slot if Isak is not passed fit. That scenario would see Liverpool revert to their usual 4-2-3-1 formation, with Gakpo, Wirtz and Salah lining up behind Ekitike.

Much is being made of Wirtz finally breaking his duck for goal involvements, but in reality, the German playmaker could already have six or seven in the assists column if his teammates could finish their dinner.

What’s more, Slot himself has already played down the significance of Wirtz’s assists, especially considering his second assist was a simple square ball to Dominik Szoboszlai who still had to rifle home from outside the box.

“I find it a bit funny, his second assist we call that assist, and the 1-1 goal involvement against Man United isn’t one for him, which is more difficult to do than the 5-1,” Slot said on Friday.

“His general game was something. We’ve seen more of that already. But if you lose a game, the focus is on the negative things, but when you win a game 5-1 with two set-pieces, people talk about your good attacks from open play.

“We generated the same amount of chances vs United, but the difference was we didn’t concede from a set-piece and scored from two.”

