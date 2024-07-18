Departed Liverpool centre-back, Joel Matip, is in talks to sign with the champions of a top European league, two sources have confirmed.

Matip, 32, was one of three established first-team stars to leave Liverpool via free agency on June 30. The others were goalkeeper Adrian who has since returned to boyhood club Real Betis and Thiago Alcantara who elected to call time on his playing career.

Thiago has quickly transitioned into the coaching world after accepting a role to work with Hansi Flick at Barcelona.

Matip, meanwhile, remains on the hunt for a new club after his stellar eight-year spell at Anfield came to a close.

The centre-back will go down as one of the greatest free agent signings in Liverpool’s and Premier League history.

But had former boss Jurgen Klopp still been at the club, Matip’s tenure with Liverpool might not have ended this summer.

Indeed, when speaking in December prior to announcing his own departure in January, Klopp publicly called on Liverpool chiefs to “show their class” and offer Matip a contract extension.

“I’m pretty sure the club will show their class,” said Klopp in early-December. “We have to make a decision with Joel with how things look after that.”

Klopp was again asked about Matip’s future and when quizzed directly on if a new deal is possible, replied: “I would say so but it’s not my decision.”

Matip was sidelined with an ACL injury at the time that required major knee surgery to fix. Ultimately, Liverpool opted to move Matip on without offering a new deal.

Joel Matip in talks with Bayer Leverkusen

But according to two reporters in Germany, Matip could secure a fantastic next move by signing with Xabi Alonso’s all-conquering Bayer Leverkusen.

Leverkusen lifted their first ever Bundesliga title last term and also won the DFB Pokal. Alonso’s side reached the final of the Europa League too and were widely praised for playing some of the most attractive and free-flowing football in Europe.

Taking to X, Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg and Patrick Berger confirmed talks between Leverkusen and Matip’s camp have begun.

Firstly, Plettenberg stated: “Bayer 04 Leverkusen is very interested to sign Joel Matip as a free agent!

“First talks took place. Xabi Alonso wants to strengthen the team with an experienced central defender.”

Berger added further detail, reporting: “Bayer Leverkusen is interested in Joel Matip.

“The defender is without a club, his contract with Liverpool FC was not renewed after eight years.

“The defender and his management are said to have been contacted. [Leverkusen] would like to bring in an experienced central defender, which is why Mats Hummels was also considered.”

Leverkusen are expected to sell starting centre-back Jonathan Tah to Bayern Munich this summer. Tah is determined to complete the move, thus opening the door for Matip to take his place.

Elsewhere, Leverkusen are on the cusp of wrapping up a €22m deal to sign Rennes forward, Martin Terrier.

Terrier has travelled ahead of undergoing a medical and a five-year contract has been agreed.

