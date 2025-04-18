Liverpool have pencilled in crunch contract talks with an undervalued winger

After sealing new deals for Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk, Liverpool have pencilled in ‘showdown talks’ with an underpaid star, though multiple sources all suggest exit chances are sky high.

Liverpool officially confirmed over the past 10 days that Van Dijk and Salah have signed two-year extensions. Trent Alexander-Arnold, meanwhile, remains on course to sign with Real Madrid via free agency.

The squad Arne Slot has all but guided to a Premier League title will experience major change this summer. If and when Alexander-Arnold goes, a new right-back will be signed. Additions are also being sought at centre-back, left-back, central midfield and striker.

Darwin Nunez is fully expected to depart, with a switch to Saudi Arabia on the cards. However, he is not the only major-name forward with high chances of leaving.

Fabrizio Romano has repeatedly stated there are “concrete” possibilities for Luis Diaz to leave Anfield this summer.

The Colombian has enjoyed his most productive season for Liverpool to date from a goalscoring perspective, notching 15 goals across all competitions.

However, he remains on the terms agreed upon joining from FC Porto at the beginning of 2022 and his salary does not reflect his impact.

Indeed, Diaz pockets just £55,000-a-week at present, and while that is obviously not an insignificant sum, it is well below what you’d expect a regular starter at a league-leading side to earn.

According to a fresh update from Football Insider, Liverpool plan to hold crunch talks with Diaz and his camp having got deals for Van Dijk and Salah over the line.

New contracts for that pair – as well as Liverpool’s attempts to agree a new deal with Alexander-Arnold – understandably hoovered up much of the club’s time and attention.

But Diaz’s future is now coming to the fore and whether he’ll remain with Liverpool beyond the summer is about to be decided.

Will Luis Diaz stay or go?

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Fraser Fletcher, has been informed Liverpool would be willing to let Diaz go if bids of around £60m are received.

The likelihood of that happening does appear to be high given interest from the Saudi Pro League is strong.

Our sources indicate SPL deal-makers would be willing to meet Liverpool’s valuation and the gigantic salary they’ll put on the table will appeal to Diaz too.

FI echoed our reporting when also pointing to a £60m valuation. Aside from Saudi Arabia, there is also interest from Barcelona.

In the event Liverpool do cash in on Diaz, a new winger will be signed in what’s shaping up to be an extremely busy window for the champions-elect.

