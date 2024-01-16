Liverpool hold talks for Scandinavian winger who’d cost just £6m; two transfer rivals revealed

Liverpool have been discussing a move to sign Momodou Sonko from BK Hacken, according to reports in Sweden that have revealed who they are competing with.

Sonko will turn 19 at the end of the month, but already has 44 appearances and 14 goals to his name at senior level for Hacken. This winter, rumours have been circulating about Liverpool being interested in him.

Back in December, it was claimed in Sweden that Liverpool would be battling Barcelona for Sonko’s signature.

Now, an update from Fotboll Direkt has reiterated Liverpool’s interest and explained who they are actually up against in the race to sign Sonko.

The Swedish source claims Liverpool have sent officials to Gothenburg in order to register their interest in Sonko to his current club.

Hacken have Sonko under contract until 2025 still, but have set an asking price in the region of £6m.

Liverpool are yet to make an official bid, but their meetings with Hacken are believed to have been productive.

However, they are just one of three candidates making moves for Sonko. According to the report, there have also been talks initiated by Bundesliga side RB Leipzig and Serie A outfit Bologna.

There is no mention of whether or not Barcelona remain interested in a deal for the right-footed left-winger.

Due to his age, it remains to be seen if Liverpool would put Sonko straight into their first-team squad if they were to sign him.

Alternatively, they could develop him in their academy – which might not be necessary given his existing senior experience, albeit in a different territory – or loan him out to aid his progress.

Who would stand in Sonko’s way at Liverpool?

In his position, they already have the likes of Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo and Diogo Jota, while Darwin Nunez can start there too before coming inside.

Their focus for the first team might instead be strengthening on the other side of their attack, where they could do with support or a successor for Mohamed Salah.

That said, some pundits have wondered whether Diaz and Gakpo are fighting for their futures, needing to show the same kind of consistency that Sadio Mane used to in their position in order to justify their long-term status.

Sonko is unlikely to be ready to take over from them just yet, but he might be an interesting prospect to add to Liverpool’s setup.

After all, he already has experience in the Champions League qualifiers and Europa League group stage, which indicates the level he has been playing at.

