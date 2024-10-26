Liverpool are showing strong interest in Bayer Leverkusen centre-back Jonathan Tah, and a fresh update on the centre-back’s situation makes great reading for the chasing pack.

Tah, 28, played a starring role in helping Bayer Leverkusen lift their first ever Bundesliga title last term. The centre-back played in 31 of 34 league matches, chipped in with four goals and was named in the Bundesliga team of the season.

Bayern Munich sought to deprive Leverkusen of their imposing 6ft 5in defender over the summer, though the title-winners managed to retain Tah. But according to the latest update from Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, Leverkusen have merely delayed the inevitable.

Taking to X, Plettenberg claimed Tah not only “plans to leave” Leverkusen when his contract expires next summer, but a new deal is “completely off the table.”

As such, a free agent exit now looks certain and Plettenberg confirmed Bayern Munich will once again be in the mix. However, transfer insider Rudy Galetti exclusively revealed to TEAMtalk on October 19 that Liverpool are showing strong interest in Tah too, as are Inter Milan.

“Jonathan Tah still plans to leave Bayer Leverkusen on a free transfer in summer,” wrote Plettenberg. “A contract extension is completely off the table for the 28-year-old.

“Leverkusen bosses also do not expect him to extend his contract. Bayern, with Max Eberl, remain interested in the centre-back, but there is no clear indication from the player’s side yet. Talks are ongoing.”

Where will Jonathan Tah end up?

As Plettenberg stated, Tah has not yet decided where he wants to play next season. What is clear is he wants to leave Leverkusen, but for who is still up in the air.

Galetti told us Liverpool are a genuine contender to snap up Tah who could be viewed as a successor to Joel Matip.

The veteran centre-back left Liverpool upon expiry of his contract last summer and Liverpool elected not to sign a replacement. Matip has since retired from football altogether.

Tah could also be signed to cover for the potential absence of Joe Gomez. The long-serving Liverpool star sought exit opportunities over the summer amid a growing realisation he’ll spend much of his time warming the bench.

As mentioned, Simone Inzaghi’s Inter will also pose a threat and amid Liverpool’s interest, they’re accelerating plans to forge a pre-contract agreement with Tah in January.

Inter are seeking a younger upgrade on Francesco Acerbi and/or Stefan De Vrij. Tah is no spring chicken and will be 29 when his Leverkusen deal expires, though that is far younger than De Vrij and Acerbi who’ll be 33 and 37 respectively come the summer.

A factor that may play into Tah’s thinking is which club can offer him regular playing time. If Liverpool convince Virgil van Dijk to sign a new contract, it’s hard to see Tah disrupting the excellent Van Dijk/Konate partnership.

Nonetheless, if Liverpool were able to convince Tah to sign with the Reds they’d be adding a top class option to Arne Slot’s options at the back.

Latest Liverpool news – Striker wants Anfield move / title predictions

In other news, Liverpool have made contact with the representatives of Eintracht Frankfurt forward, Omar Marmoush.

And in exceedingly encouraging news for the Reds, Sky Germany have declared Marmoush “would immediately agree to join Liverpool” if the opportunity arises. A transfer is expected to cost around £50m.

Elsewhere, Paul Scholes believes Liverpool have surpassed Arsenal as Man City’s main title rival this season. Explaining why, the Manchester United legend pointed to the two squads.

However, Jamie Carragher believes Liverpool’s title charge could fall short thanks to a lack of end product from Dominik Szoboszlai in the No 10 position.

The Sky Sports pundit highlighted Martin Odegaard as well as Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden as where Arsenal and Man City hold huge advantages over the Reds.