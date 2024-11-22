Liverpool are most likely to land Omar Marmoush as Bayern Munich don't want to pay his price

Bayern Munich reportedly don’t want to spend as much as £50million on Omar Marmoush, but Christian Falk has detailed how Liverpool are “hot” in pursuit, where the Bundesliga giants aren’t.

The Reds could see Mohamed Salah leave the club at the end of the season, and that could change the makeup of their front line. Given they possess a number of players that can play anywhere across it, they might not necessarily need a right-winger.

Some of the players they have been courting have been players that can also play in multiple positions, such as Marmoush, who is generally a striker, but can also play on either wing.

According to transfer insider Falk, Bayern Munich have left the scene – he said “that’s true” when asked if Bayern would decide against competing with the Reds – while Liverpool remain firmly on the hunt for the Eintracht Frankfurt man.

“Bayern have him on their list, they actually had him in their sights a little more for 2026, but the price could go up to €60m (£50m/$62.5m),” he said on the FC Bayern Insider podcast.

“Bayern don’t want to spend that much money on this player profile, they need a real striker up front. For Marmoush they would have to change the system of play a bit. But he would fit in elsewhere, at Liverpool FC, for example.

“Mo Salah has made a strong case for him. So, Marmoush and Liverpool are hot. Bayern are a bit cold at the moment.”

Marmoush endorsed by Salah

Marmoush and Salah play together for Egypt, and the Frankfurt man has been endorsed by his compatriot.

“Omar Marmoush, incredibly talented and currently a key player for his club and the national team. But I hope he can stay away from comparisons because they will keep putting him under constant pressure,” Salah said.

“I just want him to avoid the idea of comparisons. People need to stop comparing him to me, saying he’s ‘the new Salah’ and that he’ll do what I did or even better, this doesn’t help him; it only puts him under constant pressure.

“You can’t compare him to a player who has achieved so much over the years while he’s just starting out. Let him live his own experience and enjoy it. He’s doing something different, in his own unique way.”

Liverpool round-up: Second bid for top star

TEAMtalk sources have revealed that the Reds are preparing a second bid for Martin Zubimendi, who turned them down in the summer.

It’s believed they have a very good chance of getting him, too.

Meanwhile, Alisson and Caoimhin Kelleher have both been backed to leave when Giorgio Mamardashvili arrives back from his loan to Valencia.

And the Reds are also in the hunt for Joachim Andersen, who only joined Fulham from Crystal Palace in the summer.

