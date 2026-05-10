Liverpool are ‘hotter than ever’ on the tail of a Paris Saint-Germain superstar, while a fellow European giant is confident of landing a Reds icon.

Liverpool are going to see at least a couple of big changes to their squad in the summer. Stalwarts Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson are definitely leaving, while Alisson is in talks to follow.

While Milos Kerkez is in place already, replacing the former, and Giorgi Mamardashvili might well be the man given the nod between the sticks after Alisson, acquiring a Salah replacement is of huge importance at Anfield.

Liverpool ‘hotter than ever’ for Barcola

Bradley Barcola, the PSG superstar, is one of the main names eyed to replace Salah. Liverpool are one of the sides most interested in the Frenchman, whose agent is looking for his next club given he’s not being given the consistent game time that Desire Doue, Ousmane Dembele and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia are.

Alexis Bernard has written that, amid Barcola’s situation, Liverpool are ‘hotter than ever’ for him.

What’s more, the PSG wide man is ‘very keen’ to join them. Indeed, he wrote for Le10Sport that Barcola is keen on a move to England, and Anfield specifically appeals to him.

He stated PSG, for their part, might be open to letting him go, though it’s not believed they’re pushing for his exit.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Juventus confident of triple raid

Elsewhere, the potential exit of Alisson is hotting up, with sources telling TEAMtalk that Italian giants Juventus are increasingly confident of landing the Liverpool goalkeeper.

They’ve been in talks for weeks and it appears those are ongoing.

It’s not only Alisson that Juve want to sign, but in fact they are confident of securing a triple deal from within the Premier League.

They are also in talks with Bernardo Silva and Randal Kolo Muani, and feel all three of them will join, with the deals for each advancing significantly.

Reds approached about Juventus defender

But Liverpool could snare themselves a Juve player, making up for Alisson’s potential exit to the Italian side.

Indeed, they have been approached regarding 26-year-old full-back Andrea Cambiaso, who Juve are willing to get rid of.

Their openness to push him out the door comes amid an assessment of ways they can generate funds in the summer window, reshaping their squad.

Whether or not the Reds will pursue Cambiaso remains to be seen, though Robertson’s exit could lead them to look for a new left-back.

In any case, Arsenal and Manchester United have also been approached over the Italian.