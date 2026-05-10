Liverpool are said to be ‘hotter than ever’ for the signing of a Paris Saint-Germain star forward who is ‘very keen’ on Anfield as his next destination.

PSG have four superstars in their attack but only three starting spots. The starts are usually handed to Ousmane Dembele, Desire Doue and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, with Bradley Barcola not being given as much chance to shine of late.

The 23-year-old, with 75 direct goal contributions in 148 games as a PSG player, started on the bench for both legs of the Champions League semi-final victory against Bayern Munich, and Liverpool have taken their position back in the chase for him.

They and Arsenal are two of the most heavily-linked sides for Barcola, and Le10Sport reports they are ‘hotter than ever’ for the Frenchman.

The report’s author Alexis Bernard states that a move to England appeals to the winger and heading to Anfield does ‘even more so.’ He aspires to a more prominent role and is now ‘very keen’ on the opportunity.

Further to that, PSG haven’t ruled out discussing his exit to the Premier League.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Barcola could head to England

The fresh report tracks with information given to TEAMtalk by sources, who have stated Barcola is back on Liverpool’s radar as his agent has been looking for new landing spots for the winger.

While PSG maintain he’s a key part of their plans, Barcola is keen to see what opportunities are available to him.

The French club would like to open talks with him, but there are a few sides positioning themselves to sign him.

Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea have all been made aware of Barcola’s situation, while there are top clubs in other European leagues keen on signing him.