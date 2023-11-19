Liverpool still hovering for Brazilian midfielder as insider confirms simmering interest from Klopp

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Andre “remains a player who is appreciated” by Liverpool, but they’re not actively pursuing him at the moment.

The Reds have been very active in their search for midfielders of late. Indeed, they signed four – Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Ryan Gravenberch and Wataru Endo – in the summer.

That was after five walked out the door, including regular starters Jordan Henderson and Fabinho.

That means there’s a very new-look midfield at Anfield this season, and it’s brought Jurgen Klopp’s side relative success so far.

Indeed, Liverpool are currently second in the Premier League to Manchester City by just one point, having won eight of their 12 games so far.

However, it’s been noted by former Red Glen Johnson that Mac Allister – who tends to be utilised deepest in the midfield – is not “completely comfortable” with his role.

Johnson added that Liverpool “need to bring in a top player” in that position if they’re to have success.

The man they’ve identified to fill the holding-midfielder role is Fluminense youngster Andre.

Liverpool still hovering

While they were looking at him for a while, it was recently revealed by TEAMtalk that Liverpool were no longer trying to sign him.

Not long after, it was reported that was a ruse from the Reds, who in fact were still keen on Andre, and wanted to throw other sides off.

Now, transfer insider Romano has confirmed Liverpool still have their sights on him, but aren’t actively moving for the transfer.

“For Liverpool, he remains a player who is appreciated, but he’s not a priority. At the moment Liverpool are not negotiating or pushing,” he said on Kick.

“He’s a player Liverpool know very well because they wanted to sign him in August, but it’s not something that’s happening right now and there are other clubs in the race for Andre.”

Reds told Andre is man for them

Indeed, they’re seemingly in disagreement with Johnson that a new holding-midfielder is the priority.

However, Jermaine Pennant has gone one step further, by name-checking Andre as a player Klopp’s men need to sign.

He said he would “like to see” the Fluminense man come in in January.

Given Romano suggests they still appreciate him, it wouldn’t be a surprise if they made a move, but for the moment, their interest is quietly simmering, and that could allow another side to win the race.

