Liverpool hunting signings in THREE positions, as ‘most likely’ player to be sold in 2025 revealed

Liverpool are targeting additions in three separate positions and their No 1 target in arguably the most vital of those has been confirmed, though one ultra-reliable player is expected to depart in 2025, according to a report.

Liverpool have made a dream start to the Arne Slot era, winning 17 out of 19 matches so far. The latest success – a sublime 2-0 victory over old foes Real Madrid – was the club’s first win over Los Blancos since 2009.

Much of the focus at Liverpool aside from the superb on-field results currently relates to the contract situations of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah.

According to a fresh update from The Athletic, Liverpool’s transfer strategy next summer will largely be guided by who out of that three – if any – they have to replace.

But according to the report, Liverpool also have three signings in mind irrespective of what happens with their superstar trio.

Per their Liverpool reporter, James Pearce, additions are being eyed in three positions – centre-back, left-back and central midfield.

Liverpool aimed to sign Leny Yoro last summer, though would not commit to the game-time guarantees the young Frenchman commanded. Manchester United were more willing to play ball in that regard and ultimately beat Real Madrid to his signature.

Liverpol’s interest in landing a new centre-back has maintained and the report noted it will heighten in the event Joe Gomez leaves.

The versatile defender explored his exit opportunities last summer amid concerns over his playing time. A move to Newcastle as part of a cash-plus-player exchange involving Anthony Gordon took shape, though didn’t cross the line.

Gomez’s pleas for more minutes haven’t been heeded by Slot thus far, with the defender limited to 55 minutes of Premier League action this season.

Elsewhere, a new left-back is wanted amid growing concerns over Andy Robertson’s form. The Scot, 30, is under contract until 2026 and might not be offered a new deal. Kostas Tsimikas at 28 is not viewed as the long-term answer in the position.

Sky Germany recently confirmed Liverpool are ‘pursuing’ Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez. Man Utd also admire the Hungarian, though he is nearer the bottom of their shortlist than the top, thus opening the door for Liverpool to strike.

Finally, The Athletic highlighted central midfield as the third area Liverpool want to strengthen. Just like last summer, Martin Zubimendi of Real Sociedad remains the club’s No 1 target.

Liverpool opted against signing an alternative after Zubimendi snubbed the Reds in August. The club’s belief was no other player in the central midfield position was as suited to Slot’s system as Zubimendi is.

The biggest beneficiary of Liverpool failing to land Zubimendi is Ryan Gravenberch who has surpassed all expectations this season. Nonetheless, Liverpool still aim to strengthen the position amid continued concerns Wataru Endo is unsuited to Slot’s system.

As you might expect, Liverpool are still striving to sign Zubimendi and recent reports in Spain suggest he’s now open to leaving his boyhood club.

Most likely Liverpool player to be sold revealed

Regarding exits, Pearce named back-up goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher as the player ‘most likely to be sold.’

Kelleher has never let Liverpool down and after saving penalties in back-to-back games (Southampton, Real Madrid), is finally beginning to receive recognition from the wider footballing world.

Liverpool have been well aware for a number of years just how talented Kelleher is. Jurgen Klopp and Virgil van Dijk previously described Kelleher as ‘world class’ and the best No 2 in the world.

Former Reds winger Steve McManaman recently claimed Kelleher must now be considered Alisson Becker’s equal. That is lofty praise given Alisson is viewed by some as the greatest goalkeeper in the game right now.

However, Kelleher has not hid the fact he wants to be a guaranteed starter and he is not likely to get that opportunity at Anfield.

Giorgi Mamardashvili has been signed as Alisson’s eventual successor, while Alisson has also admitted he wants to see out the rest of his contract which runs until 2027.

As such, Kelleher now looks likely to leave Liverpool in 2025, though in lieu of his spectacular form, the Reds will rightfully hope to collect a significant transfer fee.

Latest Liverpool news – Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Salah

In other news, Anfield Watch state captain Virgil van Dijk is ‘staying’ at Liverpool and a contract extension is imminent.

TEAMtalk understands the likeliest outcome is a two-year deal that keeps Van Dijk at Liverpool until 2027 is agreed.

Elsewhere, The Daily Mail bring news of Mohamed Salah being installed as the Saudi Pro League’s primary transfer target. Per the report, Salah will be offered wages comparable to Cristiano Ronaldo – £177m-per-year = £3.4m-per-week.

Finally, Jamie Carragher has outlined why he believes Trent Alexander-Arnold will commit his future to Liverpool by signing a long-term extension and snubbing Real Madrid.

“I think the reaction to him will be different to Salah when we start talking about his [contract situation],” Carragher told CBS Sports.

“I think he will get a lot more criticism because when you’re a local player a lot more is thought of you. And I think that the feeling of the Liverpool supporters will worry him a little bit and I think he’ll end up signing.”

Carragher added: “I think he will be very worried about the reaction if he didn’t sign and he left on a free to go to, say, Real Madrid.

“I think the feeling with Liverpool supporters would be a lot different to what it has been of late, in the last few days, with Mo Salah… because he’s a local player.”

