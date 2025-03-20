Trent Alexander-Arnold's move to Real Madrid is said to be '99% done'

The free transfer of Trent Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool to Real Madrid is reportedly all but done, as ‘not a single detail remains’ but him penning the contract.

The Reds are set to lose three of their very best players in the summer. Alexander-Arnold joins Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah in being out of contract at the end of the season.

Each of the Liverpool stars has remained coy on whether or not they will be remaining.

But for Alexander-Arnold, that has surely been tough, with reports frequently revealing details of Real Madrid’s heavy push to land him.

The latest, from AS, states ‘not a single detail remains’ to sort between Real and the right-back, who it’s suggested will definitely sign.

It’s stated Real’s work is finished, with the signing ’99 per cent done’ and just the signing of the contract to come.

Alexander-Arnold reportedly knows what his salary is, and that he will have a long-term contract with the La Liga giants. The Liverpool star is said to be the only person who can thwart the deal at this point, but ‘that is not expected’.

Liverpool icon expects heartbreak

Former Liverpool star Robbie Fowler is seemingly not expecting good news from any of the out of contract trio.

“Speaking from a fan point of view, I honestly don’t think all of them will stay. Who? I really couldn’t tell you. I’m a Liverpool fan, I want Liverpool to do well and I want Liverpool to have all the best players,” he said.

“You want the three of them to sign. I think it is relatively poor from the club to let these great players get down to a few months left of their contract. What will be, will be!”

If the Reds do lose all three, there will be a big rebuild on the cards at Anfield.

Liverpool round-up: Alvarez interest explained

TEAMtalk sources have revealed that Liverpool have NOT made an approach for Atletico Madrid forward Julian Alvarez, but they do have historical interest in him.

The last time they explored a deal for Alvarez was when he was leaving Manchester City, but there is no truth in reports of a club-record bid coming from the Reds.

Meanwhile, Liverpool’s hopes of landing Alexander Isak have taken a hit, with Newcastle reportedly willing to make the striker their highest earner.

A high price has also been set for left-back target Milos Kerkez, with Bournemouth looking for around £45million, per reports. Jorrel Hato has been identified as the Reds’ backup option.

