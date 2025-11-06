Andy Robertson could seal a sensational move to Celtic as early as January, with sources confirming the Scotland captain is open to a pre-contract agreement that would bring him home to his boyhood club for the twilight of his career.

The 31-year-old left-back, whose Anfield deal expires in June 2026, has been a cornerstone of Liverpool’s success since 2017, winning two Premier League titles, a Champions League and every major honour in between. He is unquestionably Liverpool’s greatest left-back in the Premier League era and Jurgen Klopp’s tenure would not have been the same without the Scot charging up and down the left flank.

Yet, with 346 appearances and counting, the relentless full-back is entering his later years.

New manager Arne Slot is reshaping the Liverpool squad, integrating younger options like Milos Kerkez, the 21-year-old Hungarian signed from Bournemouth for £40million in the summer.

Sources close to Robertson say Celtic “lives in his heart”. A lifelong Hoops supporter from Glasgow’s south side, he idolised the club as a child and still follows every result. He was also there as a youth player between 2003-09.

“It’s the one move that would make total sense for him personally,” an insider revealed. “He wants to give something back to Scottish football and finish where it all began.”

Celtic are ready to pounce. A pre-contract in January would secure Robertson on a free transfer next summer, allowing him to see out the season at Liverpool while planning a Parkhead homecoming.

The club views him as the perfect mentor for emerging left-back prospects and a leader to steady a defence that has shipped goals in recent weeks.

Liverpool extension cannot be completely ruled out

Despite the distinct possibility of a Celtic switch, a one-year extension at Anfield also remains an option for Robertson.

Liverpool value Robertson’s experience as they bed in Kerkez and manage new signings for the next cycle at Anfield.

“They’d love to keep him for a smooth transition,” a Merseyside source said. “But Andy knows his body and his legacy.”

Robertson, currently sidelined with a minor knock, has not commented publicly on his situation. Yet his affection for Celtic is no secret – he’s attended games incognito and praised the club’s “unbreakable spirit”.

A Celtic return would reunite him with Scotland teammate Callum McGregor and fulfil a dream deferred since his 2014 departure from Dundee United.

As January approaches, Celtic hold the emotional ace. For Robertson, the pull of the green and white may prove irresistible.

