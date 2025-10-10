Liverpool are in increasing danger of missing out on Marc Guehi for a second time and TEAMtalk has been informed of their ‘prime’ alternative who can also arrive without having to pay a transfer fee.

Liverpool came frustratingly close to landing Guehi over the summer, only to see the deal crumble when Crystal Palace pulled the plug on deadline day.

The Reds’ interest in Guehi has maintained and Arne Slot’s side are pushing hard to seal a deal at the second time of asking.

However, failure to close the move in the previous window has left the door ajar for rival suitors to strike. Real Madrid and Barcelona are circling, while Fabrizio Romano confirmed other English sides are hovering and leading Serie A teams are prepared to put big money on the table.

But perhaps the biggest threat to Liverpool comes in the form of Bayern Munich. The Bundesliga giants have already held preliminary talks with Guehi’s camp and could soon have an opening in their starting eleven if Dayot Upamecano leaves.

Like Guehi, Upamecano is in the final year of his contract. Bayern are attempting to tie the France ace down to a new deal, while Manchester United are reportedly getting ‘serious’ for his signing.

But according to transfer insider, Dean Jones, United will have to contend with Liverpool who have identified 26-year-old Upamecano as their ‘prime’ alternative to Guehi.

Offering insight into the situation on both players, Jones exclusively told TEAMtalk: “Liverpool are definitely keen on the potential of signing Upamecano and it’s probably getting to the point that he is a prime target outside of Guehi.

“But this is all pretty tangled up, given that Guehi is wanted by Bayern – and the Germans are also trying to tie Upamecano to a new contract.

“At the moment there is no progress on Upamecano committing and as a result of that, Bayern are having to seriously consider other players that could come in to replace him.

“Nottingham Forest’s Murillo is being mentioned but he is a very different proposition to Guehi, seeing as Guehi would be on a free and Murillo would be very expensive.

“But these are the sorts of details that are currently having to be addressed at Bayern and that Liverpool are having to be attentive to.

“Liverpool will have to wait for now, because Bayern are looking to address the Upamecano situation imminently and they do want to keep him.

“The outcome of that scenario will have big implications all round.”

Dayot Upamecano latest – will he re-sign with Bayern?

BILD recently claimed Bayern had broadly agreed a new base salary with Upamecano. However, the same outlet stated just 24 hours later that a full breakthrough is not close.

While the two parties may have found common ground on the salary, there is believed to be a big discrepancy relating to the sign-on fee.

Sources have told Jones and TEAMtalk that a resolution between Bayern and Upamecano is not imminent.

Liverpool will be able to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with Upamecano come January 1 – assuming he hasn’t signed a new deal with Bayern by then, of course.

Similarly, Bayern are free to negotiate a pre-contract agreement of their own with Guehi on the same date.

For now at least, we’re no closer to learning where Guehi and Upamecano will play next season. But what is clear is the pair’s futures are linked and Liverpool are desperate to land one of the two.

