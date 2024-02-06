Liverpool identify shock Klopp successor, with boss of European giants ‘on the list’ alongside Alonso

Xabi Alonso and Ruben Amorim are on Liverpool's list to replace Jurgen Klopp

Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso is the favourite to replace Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool, but another candidate has now been named.

Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorin is ‘on the Red’s list’ alongside Alonso, with the 39-year-old coach reportedly open to joining a Premier League club

Klopp announced his decision to leave Liverpool at the end of the season a week ago and many supporters are still getting to grips with it.

As exclusively revealed by TEAMtalk, Alonso and Brighton’s Roberto de Zerbi are two managers the Liverpool hierarchy admire.

Now, according to journalist Gianluigi Longari, Amorim ‘stands out’ as a worthy successor to Klopp.

Amorim took the helm at Sporting in 2020 and has so far led his team to winning four trophies, including a league title in his first season in charge.

He is known for his man-management skills, tactical knowledge and flexibility – three attributes that any new Liverpool manager would need.

Amorim tipped to replace Klopp at Liverpool

Whoever succeeds Klopp at Liverpool will have huge boots to fill. He is the second-most successful manager in the club’s history, with only Bob Paisley bettering him in terms of trophies won.

Klopp has guided his team to seven major trophies so far, including a Premier League title in 2019/20 and a Champions League in 2018/19.

The manager now has his full focus on finishing his time at Anfield with a bang. Liverpool currently sit top of the Premier League table, but Arsenal and Manchester City are hot on their heels.

They have also booked a place in the Carabao Cup final and remain in the FA Cup and Europa League.

Alonso, De Zerbi and Amorim are all exciting names who have enjoyed success at their respective teams, but taking charge at a club the size of Liverpool will be a different challenge altogether.

Selecting the right replacement for Klopp will be a tall order. Liverpool’s chiefs have around six months to bring someone in, but they will no doubt be keen to agree a deal with a new head coach before then.

TEAMtalk sources maintain that Alonso is the most likely candidate, especially if he can lead Bayer Leverkusen to the Bundesliga title this season.

