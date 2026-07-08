Liverpool in dreamland as Fabrizio Romano drops Bradley Barcola bombshell

Fabrizio Romano has dropped an emphatic update on the future of Bradley Barcola that Liverpool will love.

Liverpool have already banked Victor Munoz to play out wide. However, with Mohamed Salah now a free agent, and both Federico Chiesa and Cody Gakpo having genuine chances to leave, at least one more winger must arrive.

Had Liverpool got their way, mega money would have been spent on RB Leipzig and Ivory Coast ace, Yan Diomande.

However, Diomande has signalled his intention to sign for PSG if he does change clubs this summer. That’s forced Liverpool to look at alternatives, with PSG’s Bradley Barcola soaring to the top of their list.

Issues for Liverpool in this case are plentiful. PSG value Barcola in excess of €135m / £116m, and some outlets – including The Athletic – have claimed the Ligue 1 side don’t want to sell anyway.

What’s more, Premier League champions Arsenal hold confirmed interest in Barcola too. He, along with Morgan Rogers, are the Gunners’ main two targets for the left wing position, and Arsenal are freeing up room by selling Leandro Trossard to Besiktas.

READ MORE: Arsenal prepare opening Morgan Rogers bid after major breakthrough in talks with Aston Villa star

But according to the latest from transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, there’s good news for Liverpool on multiple fronts.

When speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano confirmed Barcola is no longer “untouchable” at PSG.

Furthermore, the competition coming from Arsenal might not be so fierce, with the Gunners prioritising a move for Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers instead.

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Bradley Barcola to Liverpool latest

“Until last week, Barcola was untouchable; now I see him linked to several clubs,” began Romano.

“The reality, guys, is that Barcola is not untouchable. Barcola has serious possibilities to leave PSG in the summer transfer window. I maintain my information since April and I stand by my information.

“Don’t forget also Liverpool, because both Liverpool and Arsenal are calling for Barcola. Liverpool have the player on the very top of their shortlist since the summer transfer window of 2025, and Liverpool remain interested in Barcola.

“Barcola is also appreciated by Arsenal, but he is not position number one. Position number one is Morgan Rogers, position number two is Barcola, and there are more options in terms of wingers. So that’s the situation at Arsenal.

“Then, important to mention for PSG, he is not untouchable because the new contract talks are completely, completely on standby, stalling for a long time.

“So Barcola-PSG at the moment, there is no agreement over a new deal, and also important to say, PSG would ask for important money.

“So who’s going to sign Barcola? It’s not just about the interest, it’s also about the package of money they’re going to present to Paris Saint-Germain. So that’s the situation.”

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PSG overhauling their forward line

PSG have sold Goncalo Ramos to AC Milan for an initial fee of €74m, and are primed to offload Lee Kang-in to Atletico Madrid for roughly €40m. As such, you might be wondering why PSG would open the doors to Barcola’s sale too.

However, it’s important to note PSG have just agreed personal terms with Monaco winger, Maghnes Akliouche, and club-to-club talks have now opened.

Furthermore, with Diomande choosing PSG over Liverpool, Luis Enrique’s side are expected to firm up attempts to strike a deal with Leipzig.

As such, it’s easy to see why PSG are ready to sell Barcola, and also why Barcola might be willing to move on.

While he’s very much an elite player already, he is the one who was often left on the bench for the biggest games by Luis Enrique.

There’s no shame in that, given Enrique could select Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Ousmane Dembele and Desire Doue.

And with Diomande and Akliouche – both of whom are wingers – potentially arriving too, the time may be right for Barcola to move on.

Liverpool will not baulk at the huge costs involved with this signing either. They’d earmarked well in excess of £100m for the potential arrival of Diomande, and as far back as last summer, identified Barcola as a ‘world class’ player.

Back then when Liverpool were chasing Alexander Isak, Romano revealed Liverpool would have moved for Barcola if Newcastle didn’t play ball for the Swede.

That’s despite the fact Barcola doesn’t play in the same position as Isak, which signifies just how strong Liverpool’s admiration of Barcola was, and clearly, still is.

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