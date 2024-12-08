Liverpool in dreamland as Mo Salah agrees new contract after double compromise

Mohamed Salah will sign a contract extension with Liverpool after a report claimed both the winger and club owners FSG have agreed to compromise on their demands.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah are all out of contract next summer. Losing any of that superstar trio would be a blow to Liverpool, but losing them to free agency and failing to collect a fee would be disastrous.

Salah has once again proven Liverpool’s most potent attacking weapon this season. His mark of 13 goals puts him level with Erling Haaland as the Premier League’s top scorer. Salah has also bagged eight assists and trails only Bukayo Saka (10) in that category.

And according to a fresh update from The Mirror, Liverpool no longer have to worry about replacing Salah’s output for a few more seasons at least.

They state Liverpool and Salah have struck an ‘agreement’ during their negotiations and the Egyptian is now ‘on the brink of signing a new two-year contract with Liverpool.’

The Mirror claimed the financial aspect of the deal – primarily Salah’s wages – was never a sticking point.

The length of contract Salah would receive was reportedly the biggest issue, with Salah hoping for a three-year deal and FSG initially unwilling to stretch beyond one year.

However, it’s stated that in lieu of Salah’s irresistible form and showing no signs of decline, the two parties have both met in the middle and a ‘compromise deal’ for a two-year extension has been ‘thrashed out.’

Assuming a two-year deal is signed, Salah would be contracted to Liverpool until the end of the 2026/27 season, at which point the winger will be two weeks away from turning 35.

MO SALAH: Liverpool superstar’s most outrageous stats which show Slot why he’s simply irreplaceable

Mo Salah motives for staying revealed

Speaking exclusively to TEAMtalk on December 4, transfer insider Rudy Galetti revealed one factor in Salah wanting to stay is his ‘great dream’ to win the Ballon d’Or.

Salah has largely been overlooked for individual accolades throughout his time at Anfield, though with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo now at the end of their careers, new winners of the Ballon d’Or are expected.

Indeed, Rodri became the first Manchester City player to scoop the 2024 prize, beating out Vinicius Jr and Jude Bellingham.

Rodri also became the first Premier League-based player to win the award since Cristiano Ronaldo during his Manchester United days back in 2008.

Furthermore, numerous prior reports have all claimed Salah believes he’s still at the peak of his powers and would look upon a move to Saudi Arabia as being premature at this stage of his career.

Salah still believes he can fire Liverpool to the game’s biggest trophies. Prior to Sunday’s fixtures Liverpool sit seven points clear in the Premier League and are the only team to win all five matches in the Champions League group phase.

Latest Liverpool news – TAA to Man City / Kerkez competition / Darwin out

In other news, a stunning report from Caught Offside claims Manchester City have held talks with Trent Alexander-Arnold’s camp.

They reported the reigning champions are trying to convince Alexander-Arnold to ditch his hometown club and move to their title rivals with Pep Guardiola seeking a long-term heir for Kyle Walker, who will apparently be allowed to leave next summer.

Elsewhere, reports in Spain claim Liverpool now face competition from Real Madrid in the race to sign Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez.

TEAMtalk exclusively revealed on December 3 that Liverpool hope to sign both Kerkez and Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi in a £91m double deal in January.

Finally, Jamie Carragher is beginning to believe Darwin Nunez will NOT be at Anfield next season amid continued poor form and a lack of refinement in his game.

“I’m not sure he’s here next year,” the former Liverpool man said on The Overlap.

“I think he’ll probably move on. He’s more like a cult hero because he’s a bit mad and he likes to run around, but he’s better than [Divock] Origi.”

Salah’s sensational stats (all competitions)