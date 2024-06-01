Alan Varela is on the Liverpool wanted list, but Sepp van den Berg could depart

Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes has reportedly opened talks with FC Porto over a deal to make Alan Varela the first new arrival under Arne Slot at Anfield – but his capture could be partially offset by a 22-year-old star who feels his career is being stifled on Merseyside.

The Slot era at Anfield officially gets underway on Saturday June 1, with the commencement of the Dutchman’s initial three-year deal. Chosen by Michael Edwards as the man best suited to replace the legendary Jurgen Klopp, the 45-year-old will hope to continue the excellent work and success of his predecessor at Liverpool.

And while he inherits a Liverpool squad in the rudest of health, Slot has identified a number of key ways in which to strengthen the side and ensure the Reds can go a few steps better than the season just gone, which ultimately ended in something of a damp note.

To clear the decks, Slot, alongside Edwards and Hughes, has decided that Joel Matip, Adrian and Thiago Alcantara can all leave Anfield at the end of their contracts, with replacements for all three likely to be sought.

Slot has already recommended a number of options in each position and TEAMtalk understands that the Dutchman, alongside Hughes and Edwards has drawn up a pecking order of would-be options for each position.

A new attacker could also yet be sought, though such a move would only happen were one of their big-name stars to depart. As it stands, though, there is currently a degree of uncertainty surrounding all of Mo Salah – whom Slot wants to keep – Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez.

Liverpool ‘open talks’ with Alan Varela

One position Slot has, though, identified as a priority is a new No 6.

Liverpool struggled somewhat to cover the position last season with Alexis Mac Allister first asked to play as the deepest of their midfielders before Klopp quickly realised the Argentine’s best position was as a No 8.

Another summer signing, Wataru Endo, took time to settle but did soon prove his worth, though was in and out of the side too.

At 31, though, the Japan international is only seen as a short-term fix.

As a result, Slot is prioritising the signing of a new holding midfielder and now a respected Argentinian journalist has claimed talks are underway over a deal to bring Porto star Varela to Anfield.

The 22-year-old only moved to Porto in August 2023, arriving in a bargain €8m deal from Boca Juniors, with a further €3m in add-ons.

Quickly establishing himself as one of the best No 6s in the Portuguese Primeira Liga, the Argentina international has quickly sprung to the attention of a number of top sides.

Among them are Liverpool and Eduardo Burgos claims Reds sporting director Hughes has already opened talks over a deal.

His buyout clause stands at €70m (£59.7m) – a fee the Reds are seemingly ready to meet, with Boca due a percentage of any sale.

Varela is yet to make his senior international debut for Argentina, but will be included in their squad for this summer’s Paris Olympics, with the Reds keen to tie down his signature before the competition gets underway on Wednesday 24 July.

Sepp van den Berg demands Liverpool exit

With Slot ready to assess his squad after the summer break, one man he will unlikely be able to depend on is squad player Sepp van den Berg, whom has spent a series of spells out on loan since his arrival at Liverpool back in 2019.

The most recent of these came with Mainz and now the 22-year-old, who has just four LFC appearances to his name, is determined to quit.

In a report run by De Telegraaf, they claim Van den Berg feels his career is being stifled by the Reds and that he now knows he needs to move on to take his career to the next level.

A permanent move to Mainz has been mooted but the Reds’ alleged €20m asking price looks set to put them off.

In his report, Marcel van der Kraan noted: “But here too, the well-spoken and down-to-earth Dutchman does not want to be used as a plaything again. He sees it this way: ‘You have not radiated confidence in me all this time, but you do want to hinder my future. I want to continue playing every week and further develop myself.

“All the broken promises from his club have not made him bitter, but they have caused the love for Liverpool to cool down.

“Arne Slot wants to see him at work in the preparation, just like his predecessor Klopp. But Van den Berg wants to choose his own path and make a transfer. He is now one of the best defenders in the Bundesliga, and also one of the four fastest central defenders in that competition.

“As a result, clubs in Germany, the Netherlands and England are queuing up. He wants to make his own choice.”

Van den Berg made 35 appearances for Mainz this season as they finished 13th in the Bundesliga, with the centre-half scoring three goals.