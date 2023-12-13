Liverpool in talks to terminate disastrous attacker deal that’s upset Klopp; three moves now possible

Liverpool have opened discussions over terminating an attacker’s current deal, though all avenues remain open regarding what will happen after, according to a trusted source.

The Reds are well stocked in the forward line, with Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez, Cody Gakpo and Diogo Jota the frontline options.

Beyond that all-star quintet, Harvey Elliott continues to bubble away nicely. The left-footer has generally been used in midfield due to Jurgen Klopp’s embarrassment of riches up top, though generally gets the nod on the right wing when Salah gets a rare rest.

With Ben Doak also getting chances to shine in the Europa League, it came as no surprise to see Liverpool loan out Fabio Carvalho over the summer.

The 21-year-old’s primary position at former club Fulham was as a No 10. Unfortunately for Carvalho, that is not a role Jurgen Klopp utilises in his 4-3-3 formation.

Nonetheless, Liverpool and Klopp rated Carvalho so highly that they secured Carvalho’s signature at the second time of asking back in 2022.

The youngster featured sparingly in his first season at Anfield and hopes were high he’d get chances to develop his game when loaned to RB Leipzig on June 30.

However, Carvalho’s frustrations have continued since moving to Germany, with the attacker racking up just 257 minutes of action so far.

Carvalho’s loan is primed to run for the full campaign. However, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool are ready to pull the plug.

Unhappy Liverpool in talks with Leipzig

Taking to X, Romano stated: “Liverpool have opened talks with RB Leipzig to bring Fabio Carvalho back in January due to insufficient game time.”

Romano acknowledged Carvalho may actually get a rare start for Leipzig in this evening’s Champions League clash with Young Boys.

However, that would merely be down to the fact the game is a dead rubber for Leipzig. Manager Marco Rose will be expected to heavily rotate his side who will finish second in their group regardless of how the final matchday’s results shake out.

Romano also stressed Liverpool are “not happy” with how the loan spell has unfolded.

A lack of game-time has done nothing to aid Carvalho’s development. It’s also done little to raise his profile and value in the event Liverpool sought to cash in when the loan concludes.

Should Liverpool succeed in cutting the loan short, Romano clarified a decision on what to do with Carvalho next is yet to be made.

Three options are in play – retaining him as depth at Anfield, sanctioning another loan or sanctioning a permanent sale.

That decision will only be broached if the Leipzig loan is cancelled. Though according to Romano, talks to do just that are already ongoing.

