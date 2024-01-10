Liverpool in talks to terminate disastrous defender deal, with two moves now possible

Liverpool could cut yet another loan deal short, with a report claiming the Reds are in talks over terminating an agreement thanks in part to Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Liverpool pulled the plug on a quartet of season-long deals in recent weeks, with Rhys Williams, Nat Phillips, Owen Beck and Fabio Carvalho all brought back to Anfield six months early.

Williams, Phillips and Carvalho’s recalls were down to the lack of minutes each player were receiving at Aberdeen, Celtic and RB Leipzig respectively.

The Reds wasted no time putting Carvalho back on the market. Interest was widespread, with Championship side Hull City officially winning the race on Wednesday.

Left-back Owen Beck returned due to Liverpool’s injury situation in his position. Both Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas are currently on the sidelines.

Now, according to This Is Anfield, Liverpool are in talks to prematurely end yet another loan agreement.

They state the Reds are holding discussions with Preston North End regarding loanee Calvin Ramsay.

The 20-year-old’s career has stalled since joining Liverpool from Aberdeen back in 2022. Injuries are the primary reason why and the right-back has been beset by issues once again while loaned to Preston this term.

Ramsay has been limited to just two appearances with Preston having missed time with a knee injury and illness.

With Trent Alexander-Arnold now ruled out for three weeks with a minor knee injury, Ramsay could be recalled to provide cover.

Conor Bradley got the nod to start against Fulham in the EFL Cup on Wednesday night. Joe Gomez can also deputise in the position, though is currently required at left-back.

This Is Anfield state Liverpool are ‘ready to recall’ Ramsay and two outcomes are possible if he does return.

Firstly, Liverpool could explore another loan move to a club where Ramsay would be in line to feature more regularly. Had he been fit at Deepdale it was not assured Ramsay would have been a regular starter anyway.

The second option is Ramsay is retained for the length of Alexander-Arnold’s injury. If the Liverpool vice-captain returns before the January window shuts, Ramsay could then be loaned out in the final stages of the window.

If Alexander-Arnold’s recovery takes longer than expected, Ramsay could see out the season with Liverpool.

