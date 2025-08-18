A departing Liverpool star the club believe can become ‘elite’ has passed his medical and the Reds have covered their backs by inserting a buy-back clause.

Liverpool have sold just as many stars as they’ve signed this summer and many of those who’ve departed were academy graduates. Indeed, Caoimhin Kelleher, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jarell Quansah and Tyler Morton have all left on a permanent basis.

The proceeds from those sales have been logged as ‘pure profit’ on Liverpool’s books. Those types of deals greatly enhance a side’s spending power and is part of the reason why Liverpool have spent so heavily on new recruits.

Another star classified as a homegrown player – Ben Doak – is now on the cusp of completing a transfer to Bournemouth.

The Cherries have agreed to pay £25m for the 19-year-old whose path to regular minutes at Anfield remains blocked by Mohamed Salah.

And according to Fabrizio Romano, Doak has now passed a medical as his move inches closer to the finish live.

“Ben Doak has completed his medical at Bournemouth after deal done on Friday for £25m fee to Liverpool,” wrote Romano on Monday afternoon.

“Doak will sign his long term deal later today. Liverpool will have buy back clause to keep future control on the player.”

Shedding further light on how Liverpool have covered their backs with the buy-back clause, reporter Ben Jacobs suggested it will be worth roughly £50m.

Furthermore, Jacobs revealed Liverpool believe Doak has the potential to become a truly ‘elite’ player. As such, it’s come as no surprise to see Liverpool insisted on the buy-back clause.

“More on Ben Doak, who will join Bournemouth for a £25m package,” began Jacobs. “Liverpool have a buyback. As a rule, these tend to be agreed at at least double the transfer fee.

“Buyback included because Liverpool think Doak has elite potential, and regular first-team starts could yet see them return for him in the future.

“Bournemouth beat off competition from Porto. Everton also showed firm interest, but no offer ever came. Liverpool would have had no issue selling Doak to Everton.”

How Doak sale could help sign Isak

In a roundabout way, the sale of Doak could help Liverpool sign Alexander Isak and not just through the money he’ll bring into the club.

Doak is joining Bournemouth and will take the place of Dango Ouatarra who signed for Brentford in a club-record £42m deal.

Brentford moved for Ouattara to offset the potential exit of Yoane Wissa to Newcastle. Brentford have now greenlit Wissa’s move to St. James’ Park but are driving a hard bargain on the fee.

READ MORE: Newcastle accelerate Yoane Wissa chase as Brentford set mammoth price tag – sources

Newcastle want two new strikers signed or at the very least lined up before opening the doors for Isak’s sale to Liverpool.

Wissa is expected to be the first to arrive if Newcastle can shake hands with Brentford on the fee. Personal terms with the 28-year-old will not be an issue.

Other strikers coming under consideration at Newcastle include Goncalo Ramos, Samu Aghehowa and Nicolas Jackson.

