Liverpool ‘increasingly impressed’ by rival to Alonso for Klopp vacancy due to three major reasons

Xabi Alonso may be the main manager linked with replacing Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool but reports are also gathering pace about their admiration of Ruben Amorim.

Klopp will stand down as Liverpool manager at the end of the season and will be a tough act to follow at Anfield. One of the most logical suggestions has been for Liverpool to target their own former midfielder Alonso, who currently has Bayer Leverkusen top of the Bundesliga.

However, other than Alonso, Liverpool have also been looking with an interest at Sporting CP boss Amorim.

And according to A Bola, the Premier League giants have been ‘increasingly impressed’ by Amorim’s work in Lisbon as they gather information about the 39-year-old.

Amorim has earned their appreciation for two main reasons. On one hand, they like his leadership abilities. In addition, they are attracted by his style of play.

A third reason Liverpool are keen on Amorim is his integration and development of young players, something Klopp has always been a champion of.

If they want him to inspire their new era, though, they might have to pay the €20m (£17m) release clause in his contract, which would be the second highest ever compensation fee paid for a manager, and the highest of all time in the Premier League.

Funnily enough, Amorim is already the fifth most expensive manager of all time after the €10m Sporting paid to prise him away from Braga in 2020.

Liverpool face competition for Amorim

Should Liverpool be convinced he is the right man to replace Klopp, it’s something they might have to do, given the number of other clubs who might be taking interest in the Portuguese tactician.

For example, it has recently been revealed that Chelsea consider Amorim as a coach with potential as Mauricio Pochettino fights for his future, but fortunately for Liverpool, the interest might not be mutual in that case.

Furthermore, last month, TEAMtalk learned of interest in Amorim from Newcastle United, whose current boss is Eddie Howe.

For now, Amorim’s main focus is on trying to lead Sporting to the Primeira Liga title after they finished fourth last season.

Inspired by the goalscoring exploits of summer signing Viktor Gyokeres (formerly of Coventry City), Sporting are trying to dethrone Benfica – one of the clubs Amorim used to play for – at the top of the standings.

They are also preparing for a Europa League last-16 tie with Atalanta, while Liverpool will face Sparta Prague at the same stage of the same competition over the next fortnight and Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen are up against Qarabag.