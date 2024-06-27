Liverpool incredibly urged to snub generational Real Madrid ace despite Slot ‘green light’

Liverpool have been told to reject the opportunity to sign Turkey wonderkid Arda Guler amid links with one of his Real Madrid team-mates.

Guler came through the Fenerbahce academy and went on to play 51 times in their senior team, notching nine goals and 12 assists. The central attacking midfielder, who can also shine as a right winger, quickly made a name for himself as one of the best young players Turkey has ever produced, which created a huge scrap for his services.

Ultimately, Real Madrid won the race for Guler last summer by landing him for an initial €20million (£17m), which could rise to €30m (£25m) through add-ons.

The 19-year-old had an injury-hit start to last season but went on a great scoring run towards the end of the campaign and finished with a record of six goals from 12 appearances.

DON’T MISS – Liverpool winger targets: EVERY option linked for the summer 2024 transfer window

Guler is currently on international duty with Turkey and he scored a brilliant 25-yard strike during the 3-1 win over Georgia, with Vincenzo Montella’s side going on to finish with six points.

Turkey qualified from Group F in second place, behind Portugal, and will come up against shock Group D winners Austria in the round of 16.

Amid Guler’s great displays for his nation, Liverpool have been tipped to complete a shock raid on Madrid for the attacking starlet.

Indeed, on Wednesday it emerged that Liverpool boss Arne Slot has been given a provisional ‘green light’ to snare Guler, with Madrid open to him moving to Anfield on loan.

Liverpool latest: Pundit reveals Arda Guler concern

But Emmanuel Petit, who played for both Arsenal and Chelsea and won the World Cup with France, has questioned whether Liverpool should press ahead with their swoop for Guler.

Petit has even revealed his concern about the teenager’s club form, even though he made a clear impact for Madrid in the latter stages of the season.

“I think that Liverpool need other players before they bring in Arda Guler,” the former midfielder said during a new interview.

“I don’t know what the new manager wants to do, but you have to be careful when signing players on the back of them shining at a major tournament after they haven’t yet made an impact at club level.

“You get all the expectation and the fascination but the competition is different to domestic football, so some players sometimes shine and all of a sudden when they come back to the club they become average. So you have to be very careful about that.”

Interestingly, Guler is not the only Madrid forward Liverpool have been backed to sign in recent days. Reports claim both Liverpool and Manchester City are keeping tabs on Rodrygo in case he is sold by the Spanish giants due to the arrival of Kylian Mbappe.

Earlier on Thursday it emerged that the Brazilian winger is being ‘advised’ by his camp to leave Madrid if he is told he will no longer be a regular starter under Carlo Ancelotti.

Should Rodrygo be told he is up for sale, then he would ideally like to join either Liverpool or City. But the 23-year-old is not looking to join Arsenal or Newcastle United, it is claimed.

READ MORE: Five incredible Real Madrid targets at 2024 Copa America, including Premier League trio