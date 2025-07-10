Luis Diaz has informed Liverpool of his desire to leave and reports have shed light on what happens next amid claims an agreement is already in place.

Diaz, 28, enjoyed the most productive season of his Liverpool career to date last term. Operating to a high level in both the left wing and striker positions, Diaz notched 25 goal contributions (17 scored, eight assists) across all competitions.

Yet despite his importance to Arne Slot’s system and Liverpool’s insistence they will not sell, speculation over a transfer away refuses to pass.

Barcelona lodged an approach last month and were quickly told Diaz is not for sale. Bayern Munich’s approach at the start of July met the same fate. Diaz also has confirmed interest from Saudi Arabian side, Al Nassr.

Barca and Bayern are still circling despite their rejections and all involved sense an opportunity to strike a deal thanks in large part to Diaz’s modest pay packet at Anfield.

While his initial £55,000-a-week wages have increased incrementally over time, he’s still relatively underpaid for a player of his calibre at the Premier League champions.

According to the latest from Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, Diaz has ‘informed’ Liverpool he’s ready to quit.

However, Plettenberg dismissed recent claims from BILD that stated Diaz already has an agreement on personal terms in place with Bayern Munich.

“Understand Luis Diaz has once again made it clear that he is open to leaving Liverpool if a really exciting offer arrives,” wrote Plettenberg on X.

“Liverpool have been informed. However, they have blocked everything so far (FC Bayern, Barcelona, etc.)

“Max Eberl has held new talks with Diaz’s management in recent days. As reported, Bayern remain keen on Diaz.

“There are still no agreements or offers. It is complicated, but Bayern are trying.”

What next for Luis Diaz?

Diaz’s dream scenario if leaving Liverpool is joining Barcelona. The LaLiga champions fresh off missing out on Nico Williams are readying a new approach for the Colombian.

But as stated, Liverpool have made it abundantly clear Diaz is not for sale despite claims from The Times’ Paul Joyce that a new contract isn’t in the works either.

Diaz has two years remaining on his deal and will be in his thirties by the time it expires. Per The Telegraph’s Chris Bascombe, Liverpool are prioritising footballing achievements and major trophies over financial rewards.

In other words, they’re prepared to retain Diaz for the final two years of his contract in the hopes he’ll again help fire the club to top honours.

And once his contract expires in the summer of 2027, Liverpool are willing to let Diaz walk for free in the knowledge he spent the prime years of his career on Merseyside.

But as mentioned, Liverpool’s firm stance hasn’t been enough to halt the exit speculation once and for all.

And in the unlikely event Diaz does depart, the Reds do have an ultra-high profile replacement in mind…

