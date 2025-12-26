Liverpool insiders reveal club’s TRUE January plans amid double signing claims

A reliable report has shed light on what Liverpool’s intentions are regarding incomings in the January window at a time when links to two players refuse to go away.

Liverpool spent colossal sums last summer, though it’s important to remember they did recoup significant fees from the sales of Caoimhin Kelleher, Jarell Quansah, Tyler Morton, Ben Doak, Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez, to name just six.

As such, the Reds do still have the financial capability to spend heavily next month, with the latest from The Athletic confirming as much.

The report read: ‘Profit and sustainability rules are an ongoing concern for every club, but Liverpool are well-positioned, given they generated up to £260million from sales in the last window and have continued to strengthen their books through huge commercial deals as well as competing in the Champions League.’

Amid a lack of depth at centre-back, Liverpool continue to be linked with moving for Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi in January.

Further forward, the injury to Alexander Isak and absence of Mohamed Salah during AFCON has prompted reports from The Telegraph about Liverpool hijacking Manchester City’s move for Antoine Semenyo.

But per The Athletic’s Gregg Evans and James Pearce – who both specialise in covering Liverpool – the expectation is the Reds won’t sign anyone in January.

There is an acceptance at Anfield that Liverpool are light, both at centre-back and in attack given current absences.

However, the club are content to wait for Guehi who’ll be available via free agency in the summer. And regarding Semenyo, Liverpool do NOT expect Salah to depart next month, meaning ‘there wouldn’t be a space in the squad [for Semenyo] to fill.’

Isak’s injury will sideline the striker for up to three months, meaning the Swede will return for the latter stages of Liverpool’s season.

As such, and despite growing links to new strikers, the expectation is Liverpool won’t move for a new No 9 in January.

Doing so would leave Liverpool with three strikers vying for one spot when Isak returns, and Liverpool are not a club who make panic, short-term buys.

So… will Liverpool make any deals?

Harvey Elliott could return from his disastrous loan spell at Aston Villa. There is no recall clause in his deal, however, meaning the two clubs must negotiate the return from scratch.

Liverpool are weighing up whether to send Trey Nyoni out on loan. Doing so would give the youngster a chance to play regular first-team football, but only if he lands at the right club who are willing to throw the teenager in at the deep end.

Liverpool would not want Nyoni to leave on loan and spend the second half of the season rooted to the bench or playing sparingly. In that scenario, the Reds would rather he continues developing in-house.

Trent Kone-Doherty and Rhys Williams were listed by The Athletic as others Liverpool could loan out next month.

