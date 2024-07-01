Liverpool chief Richard Hughes holds huge admiration for a defender who starred at Euro 2024, and the Reds could be a contender to torpedo a budding Arsenal move, according to reports.

Hughes is Liverpool’s sporting director and in conjunction with the FSG’s overarching CEO of football, Michael Edwards, will be largely responsible for shaping the club’s summer transfer window.

Liverpool are yet to make the first signing of the Arne Slot era, though to challenge Manchester City and Arsenal once again next season, fresh blood is required.

Joel Matip and Thiago Alcantara have departed as free agents. Matip’s exit has prompted talk of Liverpool being in the market for a new centre-half.

One player seemingly on Liverpool’s radar is Bologna and Italy star, Riccardo Calafiori.

The 22-year-old was a rare bright spark in what proved to be a disappointing tournament for Italy at Euro 2024.

The left-footer is equally adept at playing at left-back too and his versatility would avert the need to play Joe Gomez out of position at left-back again.

Arsenal and Tottenham have also been linked with Calafiori. In fact, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano recently revealed the Gunners had taken the first step towards a deal.

“For Calafiori, Arsenal made an enquiry to understand the situation of the player,” Romano told GiveMeSport.

“I mean, it’s also normal when you are looking for a left-footed player, a left-foot defender. Riccardo Calafiori is one of the best available now on the market.

“So Arsenal have been showing their interest in the situation. But at the moment, it’s not a negotiation. There is no bid, there is no contact with Bologna, so it’s just an enquiry to understand the situation of Calafiori.”

Richard Hughes could swing Calafiori deal Liverpool’s way

But a fresh update from the trusted reporter has revealed Calafiori has a huge admirer in the form of Richard Hughes at Anfield.

While Romano stressed no talks between Liverpool and Bologna or Calafiori’s camp have taken place, he did suggest Hughes would very much be on board with bringing the Italian to Liverpool.

“All these clubs have been scouting him because he’s been fantastic for Bologna and also at the Euros for Italy he is doing really well,” began Romano.

“For example, Liverpool director Richard Hughes, when he was at Bournemouth, he used to scout Calafiori when he was playing for Roma and Basel.

“He is a player Hughes always appreciated, but at the moment, I am not aware of anything concrete between Liverpool and Bologna.”

Prior reports have stated Bologna are resigned to losing Calafiori this summer and will cash in to the tune of €50m/£42m.

