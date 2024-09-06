Liverpool interest in German star confirmed, as reporter names key reason for transfer miss

German journalist Christian Falk has confirmed reports that Liverpool were in the mix for Germany starlet Brajan Gruda during the recent summer transfer window, with the Reds ultimately missing out to Brighton due to one important reason.

Gruda is a 20-year-old attacker who mainly plays as a right winger or No 10. He came through the Mainz academy setup and started to make a mark for the German club last season.

Gruda notched four goals and three assists in 28 Bundesliga appearances for Mainz after forcing his way into their starting eleven.

The playmaker has established himself as one of the best young players in Germany’s top flight and this has seen him force his way into contention for a senior cap with the national team, while also emerging as a transfer target for major clubs.

During the summer, the likes of Liverpool, Bayern Munich, Aston Villa, Newcastle United and Brighton were all tipped to move for Gruda, with Mainz admitting defeat and deciding they simply had to consider suitable offers for him.

It was claimed at one stage that Mainz had slapped a huge £42.1m (€50m / US$55.5m) price tag on the youngster’s head, but he eventually moved for far less than that sum.

Brighton swooped in and won the race for the forward after striking a £25m deal with Mainz.

In his latest column for CaughtOffside, Falk has stated that Liverpool held interest in signing Gruda but could not promise him enough game time, which allowed Brighton to land him instead.

Liverpool news: Reds ‘knocked on door’ for Bundesliga ace

“One other English club also knocked on the door this summer – it was Liverpool,” he said.

“I heard that Liverpool were interested in him and perhaps they made a mistake not getting concrete with this one. That’s also the case for Bayern Munich, of course!

“In the end, they all couldn’t give him guarantees for this position, but they tried. They saw the big talent of Gruda.

“Liverpool were the only club from England’s Big Six who were talking with the management, but in the middle class of clubs in England there were plenty of sides who were interested in him.

“If Liverpool had been concrete for Gruda, it would have been a big challenge for Brighton to sign him.”

Gruda will now look to continue his exciting development with Brighton, a club which has honed a reputation for transforming young players into top-class stars.

Gruda will be looking to follow in the footsteps of players such as Alexis Mac Allister, Ben White and Moises Caicedo by shining for Brighton before earning a transfer to a Big Six club.

As such, while Liverpool missed out his capture this summer, Gruda could still end up arriving at Anfield at some stage in the future.

