Liverpool interest in versatile midfielder CONFIRMED, as Man Utd blunder begins to look worse and worse

Clubs are building their lists for January as they look ahead to the next opportunities to add talent to their squads and TEAMtalk understands that a trio of Premier League heavy-hitters – including Liverpool – are on the tail of Angel Gomes.

Angel Gomes – who recently picked up his first and second caps for England – has started the season in fine form for both club and country.

The 24-year-old is out of contract at Lille next summer and a number of top sides have been scouting him and taking in his performances ahead of a potential move.

Sources have confirmed there were recruiters from both Liverpool and Arsenal in attendance at recent games.

He was also watched during his full international start for England when he played central midfield during a 2-0 win over Finland.

He was a standout for Lee Carsley’s side and did his chances of generating serious offers in January a world of good.

Lille are very keen to hold onto Gomes, though they accept they are likely to lose him eventually.

Nonetheless, seeing him leave for free upon expiry of his contract next summer is a real concern for the French club’s hierarchy and would be seen as incredibly poor business.

Why do Liverpool want former Man Utd man?

Gomes was on Man Utd’s books between 2006-20 and did make 10 appearances at senior level for the Red Devils.

However, he left for Lille when going in search of regular game-time in the summer of 2020 and his rapid rise since then suggests Man Utd were too hasty in severing ties.

Liverpool are eyeing up a number of options to help them in the midfield and the former Manchester United man’s ability to play anywhere in the centre of the park is highly attractive to the decision-makers at Anfield.

They also see his availability on a free transfer as a very good opportunity and do not want to miss out, should he refuse a new deal at the Ligue 1 side.

There have already been discussions but sources suggest he will not sign anything until he has evaluated all the options.

Liverpool are said to be keen on players with great tactical flexibility in a bid to keep their squad numbers down and consequently, keep a lid on their wage bill.

The Reds could be forced to offer monster pay packages to keep hold of their star men like Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah, and will likely need to dip into the transfer window in January depending on how things progress at the club.

Who else is chasing Gomes?

Arsenal have already sent scouts to Lille to have a look at Gomes and the belief is that he would also be a great fit for the Gunners as they look to improve their long-term midfield options

Chelsea have also been highlighted by sources who say his age plus the fact he is English is attractive to them as they look to continue adding top talent to their side.

They have a major focus on bringing in a striker though and that could put any moves for the midfielder on the back burner.

He will take part in the Champions League for Lille and could find himself picking up fresh suitors as a result.

Football is in his blood

Gomes comes from a family with close ties to football with his father being a former Youth International.

His father, Gil Gomes, played for Portugal’s under-21 team and won the 1991 FIFA Youth World Championship alongside luminaries like Luis Figo and Rui Costa.

The younger Gomes was born in North London and then relocated to the Manchester neighbourhood of Salford, where he joined the Manchester United academy when he was six years old.

It has been five years since Gomes made headlines as the first player born in the 2000s to make his Premier League debut.

Jose Mourinho claimed that he would be hailed as one of United’s youth ‘wonderkids’, but he would not receive enough playing time to reach his full potential with the Premier League club.

