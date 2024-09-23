Liverpool have reportedly stepped up their interest in signing Sevilla centre-back Loic Bade, who is being viewed as Virgil van Dijk’s long-term successor at Anfield.

Arne Slot’s current options at the heart of his defence include van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Joe Gomez and Jarell Quansah after Joel Matip was allowed to leave on a free transfer over the summer.

Van Dijk has been the mainstay of the Liverpool backline since his £75million switch from Southampton back in 2018, but at 33 years of age is now in the twilight of his career.

To that end, it’s no great surprise to see Arne Slot and Reds chief executive Michael Edwards on the hunt for an eventual replacement for the Anfield legend.

That’s where Bade comes in, with reports first emerging of Liverpool‘s interest earlier this month. Now, Spanish publication AS backs up those initial links by stating that the Merseyside outfit are the ‘latest and the biggest’ club to show serious interest in the 24-year-old.

The report adds that although Liverpool are ‘actively looking’ to sign a defender, Bade is not quite viewed at the same level as Van Dijk yet but has impressed since moving to Spain in 2023.

The 6ft 3in defender decided not to entertain offers from VfB Stuttgart and AS Roma over the summer window and, earlier this month, Sevilla extended his deal until 2029 and increased his release clause to €60m (£50.6m/$66.3m).

Despite those new numbers, AS adds that Sevilla are willing to sell the defender for ‘considerably less’, although there is no mention of exactly how much less.

Bade’s failed Forest move not deterring Liverpool

The Reds are lining up a move for the powerful centre-back despite that the fact that his previous stint in England proved a complete disaster.

The former Rennes man, who competed for France at the 2024 Olympics, joined Forest on a season-long loan in September 2022 but that was terminated without him making a single appearance for the club under then boss Steve Cooper.

Indeed, reflecting on his failed spell at Forest, Bade said: “It was the coach’s responsibility He had other preferences in his choices, and I respected him.

“I don’t know what would have happened because I didn’t get the chance to play, but I’ll take the fact that I’m important here and now.”

In terms of his playing style and how he would potentially fit in at Anfield, Bade is more a ball-playing centre-back like Van Dijk and is strong in the air with decent recovery pace, while he also reads the game well.

The main reason for Liverpool’s interest though is that Van Dijk’s contract is due to run out next summer and there are currently no reports suggesting that a new deal could be on the horizon and time soon.

To that end, the hunt for a successor is firmly on the cards at Anfield and it appears that Bade is well in that mix.

Liverpool move for Zubimendi back on

In other Liverpool news, the Reds are still very much in the hunt to sign Martin Zubimendi in the January window, though Fabrizio Romano has highlighted why the deal remains tough and has assessed the Reds’ prospects of getting their hands on the ‘perfect’ Spain midfielder.

Over the coming days, the prospects of the 25-year-old signing for Liverpool have re-emerged, emboldened by a strong Estadio Deportivo reports that suggested the midfielder now ‘regrets’ his decision to knock the Reds back and that he is now hoping the potential transfer can be resurrected in the January window.

Now Romano, speaking to his YouTube page, has offered his own take on things and has rated their chances of a deal.

Meanwhile, Arne Slot has reportedly made Jeremie Frimpong his No 1 target to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold if the Reds star were to depart for Real Madrid and amid claims the Dutch right-back is one of three Bayer Leverkusen stars the Merseysiders are looking at signing.

IN FOCUS – Loic Bade career timeline