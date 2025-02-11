Liverpool are planning to sign a new centre-back in the summer and Bournemouth star Dean Huijsen is on their shortlist, TEAMtalk understands.

The Reds are keen to bring in a new central defender amid the uncertainty surrounding Virgil van Dijk, although they want to bring someone in regardless of their captain’s future.

Huijsen, 19, is one of the players Liverpool are keeping close tabs on, per TEAMtalk sources. The teenager joined Bournemouth from Juventus for around €15m (£12,5m, $15.5m) and has been superb this season.

Huijsen has made 18 Premier League appearances so far, helping the Cherries to keep five clean sheets and also scoring two goals. He is a key reason why Andoni Iraola’s side currently sit seventh in the table.

TEAMtalk understands that Liverpool, along with Premier League rivals Manchester United and Chelsea are interested in Huijsen. Outside of England, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are also keeping an eye on him.

Sources state that Huijsen would be open to joining one of Europe’s biggest clubs, although a return to Italy is not being considered as things stand.

The talented defender is under contract with Bournemouth until 2030, so it would take a big fee to sign him. Juventus also have a 10% sell on clause in his contract, which may drive up his price tag.

Liverpool shortlist three centre-back targets

The competition for Huijsen’s signature is set to be ‘fierce’ in the summer, according to sources. TEAMtalk transfer insider Fraser Fletcher reported on Monday that Tottenham are also interested in him, along with the others.

Liverpool are also looking at other defensive targets. As reported, Feyenoord star David Hancko is on their radar, who Arne Slot knows well from his time with the Dutch club.

Another name to watch out for is Ajax defender Jorrel Hato, who has predominately been used as a left-back this season, even if Slot appreciates him as a centre-back.

But Huijsen is certainly set to be the subject of intense interest in the summer. Whether a suitable offer is presented to Bournemouth, however, still remains to be seen.

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk transfer insider Harry Watkinson has revealed that Liverpool are interested in Nice winger Mohamed-Ali Cho.

The Reds are considering a summer move for the 21-year-old, who spent five years with Everton’s academy as a youngster, before leaving the Toffees.

Sources describe Everton’s failure to keep hold of Cho as one of the club’s “biggest mistakes” in recent years.

In other news, reports suggest that Van Dijk has received ‘four offers’ to leave Liverpool on a free transfer at the end of the season.

It’s claimed that Barcelona, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Juventus have all made approaches to the Liverpool captain’s entourage.

The Reds remain confident of tying Van Dijk down to an extension but that hasn’t stopped the four European giants trying to convince him to leave Anfield.

IN FOCUS: The rise of Dean Huijsen

By Samuel Bannister

➡️ Huijsen was born in Amsterdam in April 2005.

➡️ His family relocated to Spain in 2010 and he played for Costa Unida CF de Marbella.

➡️ Malaga signed him for their academy in 2015.

➡️ Juventus signed him in 2021, initially to play for their U17 team.

➡️ In January 2023, he was promoted to Juventus’ Next Gen (U23) team, enabling him to play among professionals in Serie C.

➡️ Huijsen earned his senior debut for Juventus in October 2023, coming on as a substitute in a Serie A game.

➡️ Roma took Huijsen on loan in January 2024 at the express wish of Jose Mourinho (who was sacked that same month).

➡️ He scored his first Serie A goal in February 2024 – and then another later that month after carrying the ball out from defence and shooting from distance.

➡️ In March 2024, he committed his international future to Spain, being called up to their U21 team.

➡️ He made his last appearance for Roma in April 2024 and was an unused sub in their last five Serie A games of the season.

➡️ Bournemouth bought Huijsen from Juventus in the summer of 2024.

➡️ He made his Premier League debut in the first game of the season, lasting all 90 minutes against Nottingham Forest.

➡️ He headed in his first goal for Bournemouth in December 2024 after returning to the starting lineup – which he has consistently remained in ever since.

