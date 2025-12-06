Liverpool journalists eviscerate Ibrahima Konate – but the real problem is Arne Slot

Ibrahima Konate has come in for a verbal battering after his latest disasterclass of a display, but the real issue in play is Arne Slot.

Konate, 26, entered the current campaign with less than a year to run on his contract. It was no secret Real Madrid were sizing up the France international, and it’s crystal clear his head had been turned.

Konate has comfortably been Liverpool’s worst player this season and was at fault once again for Liverpool’s latest humiliation in the Premier League.

With the Reds two goals up and cruising against Leeds United, Konate needlessly conceded a penalty when diving in on Wilfried Gnonto.

From the moment Dominic Calvert-Lewin converted his spot-kick, Liverpool crumbled and not even a late go-ahead goal from Dominik Szoboszlai could secure all three points, with their vulnerabilities at set pieces exposed deep into injury time.

Why Konate chose to go to ground, only he knows. But what is clear is prominent journalists who specialise in covering Liverpool have had enough of Liverpool’s gaffe master.

Taking to X while live-tweeting the game, The Daily Mail’s Merseyside correspondent, Lewis Steele, wrote: “What on earth is Ibrahima Konate doing there?”

He quickly added: “Liverpool were well in control of this game and Ibrahima Konate has just made a careless challenge to hand Leeds, who have barely been into their half since the break, a chance of getting a draw. Elland Road all of a sudden is bouncing.”

The Athletic’s James Pearce described Konate as “brainless” before following up with: “Players in the final year of their contract usually raise their game to earn the best possible deal either at their current club or elsewhere.

“Konate has fallen to pieces. Leeds looked beaten at 2-0, Gnonto was running the ball out of play, he just needed to stay on his feet.”

Josh Williams – known for his in-depth tactical analysis and who contributes for LFCTV, TheAnfieldWrap and RedMenTV – posted on X: “Still not over Konate. So much harder to win when one of your centre-backs keeps setting fire to the house.”

The Athletic’s Gregg Evans in his post-match assessment of the draw at Elland Road wrote: “Liverpool will be wondering how they managed to let their advantages slip at Elland Road, but the answer was obvious.

“It was Ibrahima Konate who conceded the penalty that sparked Leeds’ recovery, when Liverpool were leading 2-0 and appearing to be in total control.

“Konate needlessly fouled Wilfried Gnonto, who looked like he was going to overrun the ball before the Liverpool centre-half slid into his legs and brought him down just inside the pitch.

“Konate is a shadow of his former self this season and every mistake seems to be punished. He dropped his head when the decision was given and was also a part of the problem for the third goal as Liverpool conceded from another corner after it looked like Dominik Szoboszlai had spared their blushes.

“Defensive errors have been a theme of this season for the champions with Konate the most inconsistent player in the team.

“It’s a surprise that Slot has continued to play him alongside captain Virgil van Dijk for so long with his form suffering badly, and if his below-par performances continue, he’ll be lucky to remain in the team.”

When Slot was asked about Konate’s poor form post-match, he replied: “Unfortunately for him he does a lot of things well but he has been a bit too much at the crime scene.

“Today it was a tackle that came from effort, he tried everything to block the cross.”

Slot must shoulder blame for Konate implosion

Konate is rightfully getting the bulk of the criticism, but one person who must not be overlooked in all of this is the manager.

Konate has struggled badly throughout the entire season, yet Slot continues to throw the floundering Frenchman out there, week in, week out.

Joe Gomez – who let’s not forget is a centre-back by trade – must wonder what it must take to finally earn a start in place of Konate. Federico Chiesa is probably thinking the same thing about Cody Gakpo.

Ironically, Konate’s dire displays this season appear to have played a huge part in Real Madrid aborting plans to sign the defender via free agency.

Real Madrid directly informed Liverpool one week ago that they will NOT pursue Konate in 2026.

Liverpool, meanwhile, do want Konate to stay and have put proposals on the table. Talks between the Reds and the defender are ongoing.

