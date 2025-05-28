Liverpool are knocking on the door for Takefusa Kubo

Liverpool are reportedly ‘knocking on the door’ of a £50million LaLiga winger, whose future could be thrown up in the air as a result of an impending meeting.

The Reds have just won the Premier League, but could soon have a different looking attack to the one that won it. Darwin Nunez is expected to leave for one, and at least one new attacking signing is expected.

Indeed, the No.9 position will be prioritised, with Hugo Ekitike looking like the favoured option at Anfield right now.

But a new winger could also join the club, with Spanish outlet AS reporting that Liverpool are one of the main sides who have been ‘knocking on the door’ of Real Sociedad winger Takefusa Kubo, along with Arsenal.

Kubo scored seven goals and assisted four last season, but Sociedad missed out on European football.

The winger has recently changed agents, and the report suggests his new representatives will meet with Sociedad next week, given there’s a lack of clarity over the project, with the club’s manager and sporting director both leaving the club.

It seems Kubo could follow, and his release clause of €60million (£50.3m) is certainly achievable.

Liverpool have tracked Kubo for some time

TEAMtalk revealed in April that Kubo was one of Liverpool’s top attacking targets.

However, that was prior to Mohamed Salah penning his new contract, so the Japan international was eyed as a replacement for the potentially departing superstar.

But Salah has signed a new deal, so Liverpool aren’t in desperate need of a new winger.

That said, Kubo is 23 and Salah is 32, so if he is to be signed, he could soon be a starter, with the Egyptian only under contract for another two years.

TEAMtalk is aware that contact with Kubo’s representatives has been ongoing since January 2024, so they’ll seemingly keep an eye on him and decide if they do in fact need him.

Liverpool round-up: Reds swerved Cunha

Matheus Cunha will soon become a Manchester United player, and it’s ben revealed Liverpool were considering going in for him, but opted against it as they weren’t convinced by him, didn’t know where he’d fit and wanted to focus on Florian Wirtz.

The move for Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder Wirtz, per Fabrizio Romano, will not take long.

Another transfer could soon go through at Anfield, with Milos Kerkez believed to have said yes to a Liverpool move.

The Reds are now in club-to-club talks with Bournemouth to complete the transfer.

