Liverpool are softening their stance on the heartbreaking sale of Trent Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid in January, after an explosive report revealed the Reds are ready to ‘cut their losses’ on the player and with the reality of his situation likely to force FSG to act.

The homegrown Reds star is out of contract at the end of the current season and will be eligible to negotiate terms with an overseas side of his choosing from January 1. As the clock ticks down on that deadline, which is now just 53 days away, there is a growing feeling that Liverpool will reluctantly see their vice-captain depart.

Indeed, Real Madrid have made no secret of their wishes to prise the 26-year-old away from Anfield as a free agent, a possibility that already gathered pace on Saturday morning amid startling new claims that suggested talks over an extension on Merseyside had now ‘hit a major obstacle’.

To that end, the report claims the Reds have are now reluctant to offer the 83-goal assist machine a package worth in excess of that currently earned by either Virgil van Dijk or Mo Salah for fear of creating ‘disharmony in the ranks’ if they greenlit such a salary.

As a result, it’s now claimed their chances of keeping the player at Anfield are ‘reducing with every passing day’.

To make matters worse, former Man Utd chief scout, Mick Brown, has suggested the prospects of Alexander-Arnold leaving in the January window are starting to gain momentum.

“Liverpool will know whether or not he’s going,” he told Football Insider.

“And if he’s definitely going, they [FSG] might feel they can bring in a bit of money for him in January and bite the bullet rather than letting him go for free.

“They don’t want to lose him because he’s an important player and he’s a local boy and everything.

“But they have to be realistic, and if they’re going to lose him anyway, why not make some money? I wouldn’t be surprised at all to see them cut their losses and take what they can.”

GO DEEPER: Five reasons for Trent Alexander-Arnold to stay at Liverpool vs five reasons to leave for Real Madrid

What are Real Madrid willing to pay as Fabrizio Romano provides update

Brown insisted FSG’s financial situation could force them to cash in, concluding: “That money can then be reinvested elsewhere if they want to strengthen the squad.

“Liverpool aren’t flushed with money like a Chelsea for example, so if they can make some good money from his sale it will be an interesting decision.”

Alexander-Arnold currently earns £180,000 a week but it’s claimed they are unwilling to pay him more than Van Dijk (£220,000 a week) and certainly not Salah (on £350,000 a week) as it stands.

But with Real Madrid reportedly willing to offer him an extraordinary financial package worth a colossal £75m to the player over a five-year deal, it means he will likely now know he can earn more by moving to Spain.

We’ve been told that the player’s entourage, with his financial arrangements handled by the player’s father Michael Arnold – himself a lifelong Liverpool fan, have held what has been described to us as ‘constant contact’ from the Spanish giants.

And while speculation of a January move has been played down by a variety of sources, including the much-trusted James Pearce, it remains to be seen if confirmation that Alexander-Arnold won’t be signing a new deal will bring around a change of position from Liverpool.

Fabrizio Romano, meanwhile, continues to suggest the prospects of a January move are also unlikely.

“I am told that for January, Real Madrid internally feel that it is going to be almost mission impossible to sign Trent in the January transfer window. Trent is a name for the summer transfer window. That’s the idea for Real Madrid, and he’s always been considered a top, top, top target for the summer at Real Madrid,” Romano said on his YouTube page.

“The only way to make it happen in January is if Liverpool tell them, ‘okay, let’s negotiate’. But Liverpool, at the moment, are absolutely not opening the doors to that. Liverpool are very happy with Trent as part of the squad. Liverpool are still discussing with Trent over a new deal, and Liverpool are still pushing to keep Trent at the club, to extend his contract, to find a way.”

Latest Liverpool transfer news: Incredible triple deal on cards / Saudis overtaken in Salah chase

Meanwhile, Arne Slot appears determined to strengthen his Liverpool squad in the January window amid reports that the Reds are looking into a potential triple swoop – with Eintracht Frankfurt’s Omar Marmoush at the top of their wishlist.

Per the report, the Reds are ready to offer the Bundesliga side a significant cash offer for the player that would prove impossible to resist, while deals for two midfielders – Sunderland’s Chris Rigg and Aurelien Tchouameni of Real Madrid – are also in their sights. One of those, though, looks like it’ll have to wait.

Earlier this week it emerged that another classy option had presented itself to Slot and Co amid claims they have been offered a swap deal by AC Milan involving a little-used winger in exchange for one of Milan’s most versatile midfielders.

Elsewhere, Paris Saint-Germain are reported to have moved to the front of the queue in the race to sign Salah in 2025 if the player were to quit Anfield.

Per claims, Salah has now decided against a lucrative move to Saudi Arabia and intends to continue playing at the highest level and with the player’s stance giving Liverpool renewed belief he could now sign an extension at Anfield.

How Real Madrid could line up next season if they sign Alexander-Arnold

Real Madrid are chasing some big name defenders

Alexander-Arnold isn’t the only new defender the Spanish giants are chasing amid links to both Alphonso Davies and William Saliba too.

All three signings would give Real a ridiculously strong XI next season if they can pull off the triple coup.

While reports on interest in Saliba have gone quiet, their pursuit of full-backs Alexander-Arnold and Davies are ramping up. Having landed Kylian Mbappe on a free last summer, another double free-transfer coup is also now in their sights.