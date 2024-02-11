Liverpool ‘know everything’ about how to appoint Xabi Alonso as Klopp successor, amid big Bayer Leverkusen prediction

Liverpool are already formulating their strategies to prise Xabi Alonso away from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer in order to make him their successor to Jurgen Klopp, according to Fabrizio Romano.

As soon as Klopp announced his intention to leave Liverpool in the summer, many predicted Alonso would be the prime candidate to succeed him – and it turns out they haven’t been far wrong.

Alonso is standing out thanks to his work with Bayer Leverkusen, who are top of the Bundesliga table and unbeaten after 21 games.

Thanks to his past as a Liverpool player in addition to his current form on the Leverkusen touchline, Alonso looks like an obvious candidate that would appeal to the Premier League club.

There is believed to be a gentlemen’s agreement between Alonso and his employers that will allow him to leave if a club like Liverpool make a move to appoint him.

And in his latest update, Romano has confirmed that Liverpool ‘know everything’ about Alonso’s contract and how they can ‘find a way to appoint’ the Spaniard in the summer.

However, the respected reporter has warned Liverpool that there is another club Alonso could become a candidate for.

Fabrizio Romano provides Xabi Alonso update

On his YouTube channel, Romano explained: “It’s important to say that Xabi Alonso, former Bayern player, has always been appreciated by some people at the club and also with the Bundesliga, fantastic experience he’s having at Bayer Leverkusen. He could be a future candidate for the Bayern job.

“But let me say, that from what I’m hearing, since weeks, it’s not something happening this weekend, these days, it’s something that’s already happened weeks ago, Liverpool are well informed on the situation of Xabi Alonso.

“Liverpool know everything about his contract situation at Bayer Leverkusen, how to find a way to appoint Xabi Alonso potentially in the summer. So Liverpool are really well informed on the situation of Xabi Alonso.

“Then we have to wait for the new Liverpool director to decide altogether how, when and in which way to attack the situation for Xabi Alonso as their new manager.

“We have to see if they decide to go for another one because there is a shortlist. It’s not just Xabi Alonso. But for sure, he’s the main candidate for Liverpool. This is not new.”

As Romano has alluded to, Liverpool also need a new sporting director to replace Jorg Schmadtke as well as a manager to succeed Klopp.

For now, those who will continue to be at the club beyond the summer will be working on putting a structure in place for their long-term success.

At the age of 42, Alonso could be an exciting candidate for Liverpool’s future.

Bayer Leverkusen believe Alonso is staying

However, in the wake of Leverkusen’s vital win over Bayern on Saturday, Alonso’s current employers have relayed a confidence he will still be at their helm next season.

Sporting director Simon Rolfes told Sport1 that he is ‘sure’ Alonso is not already in his last season with the club.

“Yes I’m sure,” Rolfes said.

“One [of the reasons] is the contracts. The other thing is how comfortable he feels, the family, himself and that he knows what he has in the club.

“He also has a very good team, we will have a very good perspective next year and there is no change in the team.

“We will definitely have a top team available next year. These are all points that, in addition to contracts, coaches like Xabi but also players who arouse interest from other clubs often stay with us.”

Alonso is under contract with Bayer Leverkusen until 2026, having originally taken the job in October 2022 after his work in the Real Madrid academy and with Real Sociedad’s B team.

The signs suggest he could enjoy as successful a career in management as he did as a player, having previously shone in midfield for Real Sociedad, Liverpool, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, as well as for Spain’s national team.

